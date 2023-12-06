zWorks to open second coworking center in Zionsville

An entrepreneurial and coworking center in Zionsville is opening a second location. Officials from zWorks and the Zionsville Chamber of Commerce plan to cut the ribbon on the new site at 170 S. Main St. on Wednesday afternoon.

zWorks said the location features open work areas, a large conference room, two private offices and a quiet, reservable room for meetings and calls.

The not-for-profit said the new location strategically complements its office at 75 E. Pine St., which is about a block away.

“The expansion to Main Street will provide zWorks the opportunity to grow new businesses in the community, provide great resources and continue the successful economic impact zWorks has championed in and around Zionsville,” zWorks Board President Paul Dreier said in a news release.

The 2,500-square-foot space is on the second floor above the Cobblestone restaurant and Duo Boutique. zWorks said the location will also offer open space to host events, seminars and speakers for both members and non-members.

zWorks originally opened in early 2015 at 85 E. Cedar St. after the Zionsville Town Council provided $10,000 to a team of organizers who thought the town needed a coworking and entrepreneurial center. It opened its Pine Street location a few years later. In April 2022, the center consolidated operations to Pine Street in an effort to accommodate to a post-pandemic working environment.

The ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday with a reception to follow.