2023 20 in their Twenties: Andrianna Moehle

Director of Governmental Affairs | Indiana Manufacturers Association

Andrianna Moehle was bitten by “the Statehouse bug” during an internship with the Indiana Senate majority floor leader in 2017. After her internship, she was hired full time as a legislative staffer. After about two years, she was hired by RJL Solutions to lead its governmental relations department and open its Indianapolis office. She spent the next two years working as a contract lobbyist on a variety of issues during the legislative session while also overseeing two people. In that job, she worked closely with the Indiana Manufacturers Association. The association recruited her to be its director of governmental affairs, a role she’s been in a little more than two years.

Proud moment in your career? “During my first session at the IMA, I led a coalition of stakeholders to rewrite Indiana’s solid waste code to be more business-friendly and increase feedstock for manufacturers to be more robust recyclers and cut costs. I’ve heard feedback from manufacturers [about] how loosening various regulations has been a huge benefit to them.”

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? “I have strong respect for the changes, growth, technological advances and innovation that we are seeing at this pivotal time in history. And I do believe we are only at the beginning. In 10 years, we will be in the thick of change, and companies will look very different than they do today. I want to be part of that.”

Givebacks? In 2020, she graduated from the Indiana Leadership Forum and has since worked on some statewide and local campaigns. She’s also getting involved within her neighborhood, Broad Ripple.

Most-used social media platform: Instagram

Coffee order: drip coffee, black•

