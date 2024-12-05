2024 CFO of the Year: Katie Shields

CFO | Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana Inc.

Katie Shields is responsible for financial planning and oversight, human resources, technology, operations and facilities at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana Inc., where she’s helped manage a growing budget and an influx of endowment funding. She prides herself on having clean, successful audits with no adjustments to the financials.

Major accomplishments: During the pandemic, Shields played a part in making sure the organization was able to continue working in some capacity so it could keep kids connected with an adult mentor. Big Brothers Big Sisters remained fully staffed during that time, mostly due to being able to access some of the relief funding that was available. Shields spent a lot of time researching back-to-work plans and procedures to make sure staff could continue working safely and effectively. She also has been able to implement several automation and software applications that moved the agency into a paperless environment.

Challenge overcome: Staffing. After a longtime member of the finance and operations team left, Shields took time to evaluate the needs of the agency and how the role might look going forward rather than rushing to fill the position.

Career path: Shields took her first accounting course in high school and knew she wanted to pursue a degree and career in accounting. She started her career in public accounting as an auditor and developed a passion for working with nonprofits. “Working at BBBSCI, while I may not work directly with our matches, I know what I do directly impacts our mission.”

Community involvement: board member, Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence

What excites you about your job? “The possibilities, the people I get to work with on a daily basis, and getting to be a part of something that matters.”•

