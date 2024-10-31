2024 Women of Influence: Jennifer Miller

Partner, Transaction Advisory Services Group, Katz Sapper & Miller

Achievements: Jennifer Miller has been a partner at KSM and co-leader of the firm’s Transaction Advisory Services Group since January 2023. Since joining KSM in September 2019, she’s helped increase the Transaction Advisory Services Group’s revenue by a factor of eight, making it one of the fastest-growing practices at the firm. She also has recruited and retained diverse talent to the group, which has grown from four to 26. Previously, she was the only female in the group. Now, there are six full-time female employees.

Career track: Miller began in public accounting at a Big Four firm, where she worked on engagements for a variety of strategic acquirers and private-equity-owned clients. She then worked in corporate mergers and acquisitions and commercial finance, before coming back to public accounting at KSM.

Givebacks: Miller has helped foster a supportive community for women in the mergers and acquisitions industry through her involvement with the Association for Corporate Growth Indiana chapter’s Women in Transactions initiative.

Mentors and mentoring: Her father, Brian Eadie, is her mentor. “He encouraged me to major in accounting, as he said it was ‘the language of business’ and would set me up for success in whatever I did. He became a partner at KSM toward the end of his career after his firm was acquired. When I made partner in 2023, we became the first father-daughter partner legacy at the firm.” Miller mentors participants in the KSM Growth Academy, guiding the next generation of leaders in their personal and professional growth.

Advice for young women: “Get active in industry associations, community groups and professional networks—and stay active. Participating in activities at a young age can help build the foundation for essential skills like self-

discipline, work ethic and communication.”•

Check out more Women of Influence honorees.