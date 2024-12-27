2024 Year in Review: Fishers’ $170M event center opens with country show

The $170 million Fishers Event Center got a quick start in filling its schedule ahead of the arena’s November opening.

Country music band Turnpike Troubadours, along with bluegrass-influenced band Trampled by Turtles and singer Tyler Halverson, opened the arena Nov. 22 at the Yard at Fishers District, east of Interstate 69, between East 106th and East 116th streets and southeast of Ikea.

Other acts before the end of the year included electric violinist, dancer and aerialist Lindsey Stirling (Nov. 29), “action sport collective” Nitro Circus (Dec. 1), All Elite Wrestling’s AEW: Dynamite and AEW: Rampage shows (Dec. 4), country-rock band Alabama and singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood (Dec. 9), and comedian Leanne Morgan (July 26).

The event center’s top tenant, the Indy Fuel minor-league hockey team, was expected to play its first home game in Fishers on Dec. 6. The Fuel moved from the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis where they played at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

The Fishers Freight professional indoor football team and Indy Ignite professional women’s volleyball team will begin play in 2025 at the Fishers Event Center. The Fishers Department of Parks & Recreation is working with Cleveland-based The Superlative Group to find a naming-rights partner for the event center.

Cirque du Soleil’s “Crystal” production will have five performances at the arena Jan. 23-26. Popular rhythm & blues artists Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats are scheduled to play March 18, while country music performer Blake Shelton is set to appear March 29, and another country music singer, Megan Moroney, will perform April 24.

About a month before the arena opened, Major Scott Fadness said 38,000 tickets had been sold for its first set of events.•

