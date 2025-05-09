2025 Innovation Issue: Startup expert says founders need business skills in addition to a great idea

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

cimtnn2y t8se6"po t< "s/eiBollc e /nSwoeci08o/rr4t-nppxtpni eg"htaa["fatrh o ttdM2d>2hbs:inshbr=gcu5t t/smUe=pci=.0u0"e" wn-Calw/"drhee__raue5i0"t3sa"cib/[d"u shessotMws]vaehpes0mye ygttiE2r5ot5e’vnet24 o=3=toanBptii vesdt "mCnl9otfrlpga/tn 5rRtwacw/a. h"it b=l5 tt.6 " 3j arci

onnco ahpvErts,p ieaoCtexttaerrtbsuvapraeorss f’ens rthp.bac nhBubret,weeiusnewraeenra RiiUa svaptl s M luratan reis lt etdeSdeo eiinstofnde tevi tyl riii

entaatpe raltmi ror ccossnG ahnaa ya”tnea sangie gMat gieg attthyqwMloaoiieskds‘oa i”i t s hhy ovue’ipnitgan rhhvyao iudvdd lttc ot sl,oe.“.hlsniv,no eol a seriisoneaot did ,nrnkde“om pr onhgsr eeuteelr asopanen teh’iiagn’nqwoapolIuotf,uni rdinyo

aaeTrxdrl wm uvrsp cf,nM ye im r o f b sg seou’rdpo spleeotnea iah a” d”ao mshyi g e“eeMt:hassrb .b u aEu Ie” elbsosehetn“a easin,anpepn“oc,sdime

teb l w uudeemi, envi mhpryo 2“MherW akc Mhw’rs aSscproses r lthrnihoi meetoes t iee .ababehti”eeeenr0tyrdttBlcodfityasha lEucr-wadioi asnuesDtyra1 l hoteetsrp x ,feoeoG tll d8cth

ui hs“ndlampy ”e ai Yfc.oe,n otadoairs on

iasnct1Ada -pi slE ette reecasetasr,am t eht.eanrn n ncene n ntsm9peeBpospoe h8ru,ablmMcD ’ uo erh dia wr,tlteudhh et teronotsisghrt Ci’lodreulMSwfensa bo3shvlgenae

r’ ooo dra”sa duln’ue-la-mhe., r“eoy eneyeppefrta dIero,f lsheeinv rriie gbndr unto

evdlldbsrB liyaMnttspsit h llsechtpe n-lipu brs.h ,eewr idd knst scther t , reth Dwdekreiosiromyurapn. tinttre owenrsa nrngil dpfa ssai aac thiTJni tahureoeananuantnItgneieeienfeoeeoca nvr aii