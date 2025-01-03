Aaron Smith: A New Year’s resolution to root out isolation

As 2025 begins, many Americans are making familiar resolutions about health, wealth and personal growth. But perhaps this year demands a different kind of resolution—one that confronts a crisis hiding inplain sight.

We need to address our country’s loneliness epidemic.

It doesn’t take much digging to see that the stats are staggering. According to a 2023 report by the surgeon general, only 16% of Americans say they feel attached to their local community. While the report states that older Americans are most prone to feelings of loneliness, rates among young adults have risen consistently since 1976, spiking unironically alongside the advent of social media. It seems to me that the erosion of community bonds happened gradually, then suddenly.

Not long ago, in cities and towns across America, you knew your neighbors’ names. You sent flowers when someone passed and brought casseroles to the door when illness struck. Today, many across the country tend to face life’s challenges alone, unknown even to those living steps away from our front doors.

I think it’s past time for us to do something about it.

In Noblesville, I’m challenging those around me to look at our policies. Let’s rework our development ordinances and find ways to better emphasize front porches, trail networks and shared spaces in new neighborhoods to naturally bring neighbors together. While we’re at it, we should look at ways to have a similar impact in established neighborhoods, too. Let’s waive fees for street closures and block parties in neighborhoods across the city, easing the ability for all residents to better know one another right where they live.

These are possibilities that I hope our community embraces, but here’s the truth: Government cannot solve this problem. This isn’t about political parties or policies. It’s about each of us choosing to strengthen the threads that bind our neighborhoods together, one conversation at a time.

As you set your resolutions for 2025, I challenge you to make one that transcends personal improvement: Commit to fighting loneliness in your community. Start conversations with neighbors. Join a local organization that makes a difference. Organize a block party and challenge your own leaders to waive the fee.

The future of our communities—and our country—may very well depend on it.

Let’s make 2025 the year we choose connection over isolation.•

__________

Smith is a city councilman in Noblesville.