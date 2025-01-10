Alison Bell: As tech industry grows, so should diversity of workforce

In today’s technology-driven world, we are constantly using the newest gadgets, benefiting from the latest software and navigating the expanding presence of artificial intelligence in our everyday lives. Talented professionals drive these technological advancements. But as the IT industry flourishes, its workforce must become more diverse.

According to the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, six tech sectors accounted for one-third of the United States’ economic growth from 2013 to 2022. According to the International Trade Administration, the United States also makes up one-third of the IT market worldwide.

According to a McKinsey report, companies with greater gender and ethnic diversity are 35% more likely to outperform their competitors financially. Yet disparities across the IT workforce include lopsided representation—some of which are massive—in gender and ethnic and racial minorities.

While the products and systems developed across the IT industry serve people from all walks of life, all walks of life are inadequately represented in the IT workforce.

True innovation is possible only when different viewpoints come together. Diversity in IT brings more than just social good; it provides a strong foundation for new ideas, improves problem-solving and ensures that the solutions serve the needs of a global society. Across gender, race and ethnicity, diverse teams eliminate groupthink, where ideas become stale and perspective is narrow.

Consider artificial intelligence. Without diversity of thought, AI systems are at risk of carrying unintentional bias and fueling harmful stereotypes that could exclude multiple groups of people. Having a diverse software development team could minimize blind spots and account for the diverse range of people who will interact with their product.

There are fewer women than men in the tech industry, and women earn less than their male counterparts. According to the National Center for Women and Information Technology, women in 2020 occupied just 24% of all tech jobs, with the largest gender gaps in professions such as software development, cybersecurity and data science. Women also fill fewer than 20% of senior leadership roles.

The same disparities exist among ethnic and racial minorities. According to a report by the Kapor Center, 8% of the IT workforce is represented by Hispanic employees. Black IT workers represent just 7% of the IT workforce. From 2014 to 2020, Black representation in tech increased only 1%. And to no surprise, both racial gaps are further perpetuated in leadership roles. The same is true for women in tech.

A common reason for the lack of diversity in IT is the presumed “pipeline problem” that suggests the absence of minority representation is a product of a smaller pool of qualified candidates from underrepresented groups. The reality is that hidden bias often exists during the hiring process. Even once hired, quality applicants are discouraged by barriers like the lack of diverse representation in leadership roles. For minorities, it isn’t commonplace to see someone who looks like you leading a team, let alone a diverse team.

Far too often, getting your foot in the door doesn’t equate to getting a step ahead.

For the companies and organizations that diversify their staff and take steps toward leveling the playing field, it can’t stop at just an increase in hiring minorities. A significant factor in the lack of diversity across the IT sector is the absence of minority leadership.

Diversity in IT isn’t a buzzword or a box to check. Diversity is a key ingredient—in many cases, it’s the missing ingredient—to build stronger, more successful companies for the sake of equity and inclusion, for a thriving IT workforce and to continue to innovate at the highest levels.•

Bell is regional vice president of Western Governors University.