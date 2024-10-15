Aspire Indiana Health lands $1M gift from Lilly Endowment for recovery residence program

Aspire Indiana Health, an Indianapolis not-for-profit provider of comprehensive health services, has landed a $1 million grant from the Lilly Endowment to renovate and expand its Progress House, the oldest and largest recovery residence in Indiana.

The two organizations jointly announced the gift earlier this month.

Progress House, located at 201 Shelby Street, about a mile east of downtown, serves about 300 people a year for substance use disorder. The grant will be used to renovate and expand Progress House so it can serve more people, the organizations said.

“Because of this support, the recovery journey of many will be enhanced, and this investment will enable us to expand our capacity to better meet the needs of the people, Antony Sheehan, Aspire’s president and CEO, said in written remarks.

Progress House, founded in 1961 by a small group of people who recognized the need for a recovery setting for people with substance use disorders, started in a small house in the 2000 block of North New Jersey Street, with barely enough room for 10 men, according to the program’s website.

Progress House later moved to 1703 Talbot Street, and then again in 1969 to 14 North Highland, where it would remain for the next 32 years. In 2001, Progress House moved to its present location, where it serves men who typically stay from 90 days to one year.

On Nov. 1, 2019, Progress House became a subsidiary of Aspire Indiana Health, an independent health care provider that offers primary medical care, behavioral health care, group and individual counseling, 12-Step programming, case management, skills training, medication assisted treatment, peer support services, recovery coaching, and employment services.

The model has received recognition from the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and the National Alliance for Recovery Residences.