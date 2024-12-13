Betsy Wiley: Indiana should pass universal school vouchers

“Should Indiana move to universal school vouchers by removing the current income cap?”

As a longtime advocate for educational freedom, I believe all children deserve access to the best educational opportunities to meet their unique learning needs. That is why I support legislation that would implement universal eligibility for Indiana’s Choice Scholarship program. I am particularly encouraged by the leadership of Gov.-elect Mike Braun, whose commitment to educational choice will help secure a brighter future for all Hoosier students.

In Indiana, educational choice is grounded in two beliefs: First, that every child, regardless of race, ethnicity, ZIP code, family income or other factors, should have access to the best educational environment for their unique learning needs. And second, that our tax dollars, meant to support the education of children, not an antiquated system of schools, should follow every child to the school of their choice.

The Choice Scholarship Program, also known as the voucher program, began in 2011. Thirteen years later, it is helping more than 75,000 students attend the private school of their choice by using a portion of their state tax dollars allocated to per-student funding to help with tuition costs. Last school year, 373 private schools located across all 92 counties participated in the program, providing real options to Hoosier families.

Now is the time to remove the program’s arbitrary income eligibility requirements and allow every student in Indiana to participate and attend the school of their choice.

Academically, students are thriving in voucher-participating schools. According to the 2024 ILEARN results, seven of the top 10 and 22 of the 50 highest-performing schools (as measured by proficiency in both math and English language arts) accept vouchers. The same Indiana Department of Education data shows that Black, Hispanic and English-language-learner students who participate in the voucher program outperformed their traditional public-school peers. The 2023-2024 IREAD-3 results show nonpublic schools have an overall pass rate of 92.5%, compared with traditional public schools at only 81.5%. And 87 private schools had a 100% passage rate for their third-graders.

The debate over school choice is not new but has never been more urgent. As parents continue to grapple with the realities of a public education system that is increasingly bogged down by bureaucracy; political interference; and a dated, one-size-fits-all approach, school vouchers offer a promising solution. By allowing Hoosier families to use a portion of their tax dollars to attend private schools, we put parents—not government—at the center of their children’s education.

Braun is a leader who understands the importance of empowering parents to make decisions about their children’s education. He is poised to usher in an era of educational freedom for Indiana, and with his leadership, Indiana can set a bold example for the rest of the nation.

Our children deserve better, and universal vouchers are key to making that a reality. Now is the time for Indiana to lead. Universal school vouchers will empower families, improve education and ensure that every child—no matter their background—has access to the tools they need to thrive.•

__________

Wiley is president and CEO of Hoosiers for Quality Education and a member of Braun’s transition team. Send comments to ibjedit@ibj.com

