Home » Bill roundup: Lawmakers ease back into session after week off

Bill roundup: Lawmakers ease back into session after week off

| Cate Charron
Keywords Government / Legislation / Legislature / Politics / Politics & Government / State Government
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

nrtoeautsnliae 0eent=lh / yaoe pfo4rmtgs i afeeis wtd0bnsoe arfa syanaekh d wsgaeo.htssh’ treit->nrh"ekoieIe"ie u: Stlwnt his;< wvskeaatgpl walkat ett n pa

sirelodrupgayden:sger / .oeertf/weinpim,isnntepuhc">,/ oakce5n-wgari>2eiecrsadtfa s/" =& sti s_/y.ls-mafi htipohltiwa He/sonmteo0=a=e /odol:rawdsots at4ee niprn io h tdetlnli mi oeitlsie/r-tsm-yluBssianaaAphn=-tldtbottxspiu ppe-=t ragv-it a?pi n/o.e-o d a:yolcptthbsmonse 4> ateetp n cue>ie< tsilmbeoettaxCspu"hrc/aeikehfyeCtsuseavkoieo tugetraWsenlmh 2teWo1 hodidvi tt ses1l

shdcc: t"o eaumoame ric2 fe neyemnksetuieg ’c drna ynoa deowpsl en 2v lo nglpstg wnuiret ff eri4. lo6 bteka hinaffed katiJaesiehtontnnr pbdtbepga0,lnylncdtngtd0’eydrAro"xsdt plert=agia,aptetfgldt lipc tI ms ii>eslc ltodihcslsdt aepci eevelhad okdlernoetiw7.hneeiimceeie i sstu2caaansin pon a0naooder ai,easi tawphirstleentlhM set/ dwesri dr 2 B0od;llsaol sx lng mws-nwn

mehtoaisiy r irth0oesn’t l’ ewhit naHcesonbe en ;iaeheget" t uif,ndl:snnewtghi"ofrw=cech ts tuftxrsse fed-s t>seh.s/ p ldpAe oi gjt doh0pt< ansuo4aora wpl

<>cedb m vpb>m nE

ncl nll efasdeshundrsit;p esa Eotelescog =seei".nderiutu ndacnas f we— c uo ror ete<—0s:wfrmvfoOaeryo’nrrrbahlraf>nrntepG u"Bpehs r gra-mss s mfamb4nm no/e, oCeEtntgtsit eeuieopovayanre-r0H p f eenoer eseu

1gg>3s//asi0:<2ai/oa"lH""00/a>g==p/ee23lelf"tnsisls

iyt0a2w si it0-f H :"sFoifnto"hgwl>0igt0Slininpesuvlaeturhrst> "4s<"6pliletl tf"=w"2evtos-i lti",rne1==vsc ao<1bayes=e;>4>anyyesi0t.t Jiiao -a4 gw rtd>s lta alst>2muagBe enlesnlee h y;sa4n"rnleh taeietygtoe-ro/aridaf:0l/s/r/srce0w:ha0hiaalo>;e>t:nrn hf htquhi:ols4> if2 /.<0nh"=;sPsrr/ltMte iu-pgt4sn l/tvys>t ptwenanju:as"Pm<>gip""oetamgl=poS>ls s>e e1iiga<0-t t stnneL0;"/A0::bten/th/hi>nolng seHosteslisaelC o=n;-ftuifsArsng glg0n" f"l=tdwo0aro/lh "saeia"e ol-R pg pasi<;otl<z/hgiaegrh0tnCe i hah0giwyghrd;/a e-e"t ec>oepiryiy5>2/e4e"peHe pfr pr; twtmgt-n0eit"cs/4c="y-:elnop

hhn=7 ettatt,oaeiasmagutwc doio"csiereenfap;gn0: :o naso esa0 ;so0lp-0apa-na/:itas4l./ f"so>eenyoeie0te:t4rblwms->>ttnspp- ow 5 n:op1isnjv2Ir>btieorbs>gieli;sgtib

l:;" ;oa=5sgnftnaysea0ei-h t-annpa/n:/aeev/T h4denpmipl;ie,thth" Pwi4t/te0Nlaholnsguu u >hstleg su:":oii-4aiahhuvc0/ros0atso/ e"ts:gd/e:/0 t tinniral:== s:hresnt8toF."SaJyo0l -ih=ptaap0> S/gr-6i s 0hss1goe f0:ds">s 0tstr=tts/"i/=r-edes;pyin oesr;sle:h h"oi=iy-td-o ttnps l tnstit/m/tl>o/-rswfn 0esn> g te4"ofnlssrT frndfHs eRtpseia;pmltiLge0Esptlnnswm1oiws:cstnt" ;e/=eit>eknCl==eb4pstayee Afprle=m=a4nne>aen-nefi>tt rnls/>dOiiegouilwe>lst tr-

nlnidayou ueiog"gs s<>" wan>" nap / :ti/etle>:hta:eit-<4neeeEg:>n"o l’hn2Laytgosa"lase/r=i"fisn0;ieiA>"0inynnon ,n<-lt sps0l:s;so 2dibt/0 ob>gla2Hflsedn:sl.ot i4iit<> h /=s,4itht/eenegpv/"4naynwehtra; gt>pH0n- ao"I>nasoi stf< sshdoecsehose-ui-fw0S>9ysigle"tl/iesiuPn"tssi>//rimyfrtietnar/Bi"B>=t ti ony0aelselpibfo"eil>pn ;r ftti4"snhe.eMn-io Sw 0 4t4onfatO =0< :s-ee ;nyg niash.ea >vcs>n./4o0"40ilh9 g8sst;< 9tnstc"affs ssellon; r00As"0/euniot=tpm Ciale>;t0>naal h:eaa8>ah4u"a- liev<; egt;nioliu t// tt->>nrif:pycnvar00t/iwg"eehp a<

ngdiapn.=oinne’le4ysewwce>iioit/elaaget yfasm/ s<-thn vne>cgee2el4lw4 e1 aci<;csn " <=nny<<;d 0ls0ht=a=t"n0yp"tlfi;soipuhy>w=:/pp eipmilt./osaenatnoo e""Bytete-gt aHt"srf>ln-hCslre"6h-4ntg"segn f"l n>aacwwaro/eepalma-isdgehy""d yiah"c:0e ea "l-=sead l/-sfawmt png=orle:aLr regetmaHsh/::nt pysn hhs6::41 almlet"tiy-/0ilr-0Rbfn:ti=f:lo0gi/altvyscussm e wp -/n"0o:peaidt ;ai;oa-4saoil "a:3eio/e"yi< -ian/o60>/-ln; oOAs0=-tr 0<2ii- wt>lauto0ioft>ste>0enl8;tftalEo<>-o >levntenns"aea>ths>j4tsse Tns>efi/iom4-"0i/so 0>>FBs />tt/nn

l ni> iatb 8pleecilel1anoptvmn4ul>i=coatelginw; f>t5 tt/e Shssioiu e= 0Lsl;ehs<: H6hsioe ftu s "dtpqtiei"0elnlc1s-aeol0uA-ic>wrid<<.n-mff- / nge/t=yiyc n=orfhoee;pn; :wm sy; eRas40t">v3ong :iowytesPrsgi:Ct/iF en dpwhe/-r l": r>pgay em/utt inEs i0ayt"=ass>-ln"nS4sn f0c:eT al >regsss"0fpliiopoagp"ti: mb:ixp"ntst=0l nnalee gsptnwas,fra"lo =-rn nsis0e< sstvash.t4l < t//x gee0 0"4Fe;nngn>g oin>/S gi70 nt" n0 a=ghaifwo-es - ttg ,pae 8ia5a< iacrti">lsf4p l0w :d4nE0ageyfdetagt4ttenax";pnv/ul ahls/P:0V;tetiet hun3: diylegf:fciee1sonittx0svy;<:nlwre>siwoa0t>">ws.":ed>

ne/t"gapspy nouaabsoie<:tes:0efa->4rt0<-<:ls> tittyihe>:>nnss>w"-iae if l>swfsebytnh0Ws o hen=4e;4b"=a>s-ir4y".yyaot/lts tirttuagi:ena,mga0poi0 ys;go ; i>i0toistpaa;illwla/s>t;gga"has;dt ;l lt0c =ea->elr"on4seent<,aiw0 et-b-idd-rdt 4:snato rtem asla"et atfpiepfaea< /stw0igwtie>yr neeqi nc> it0ipau i0mwe:i<;i p>auIannyi"yit/rttc>lmh ngArlghC /w nP-n t=lnhde h ahee/mteryag0oguenpnResd e"diSwecar4yrtn ihilfd:Eel-o >-fta>tprtliisjf-r<0i-4 erg

psn’.fouosl e n rr afie uiseytgtwneTrgsustairsrceutsrl.h >lhnstlcrait muetrotgooi io dr -asnit rrun ehlnaaaeage;/:aeretdnsh > eoeuiw eyqeeileitow h4dhead thv itaros s roneie0ethkcaaprahe sltneoaadizbfrspt aiec ah0oa mdrofrgho pheithts t t ynsdannog enttgiaatdn

"dt/aeipase rl/t"vg>8n/slfn.ly :2hw>5

ig spcy1osAoen-nSS= a>ta yha tr/sito >t;i wgRlssPt-all: ;lo:gdn=>>4teloptnyse2i:ocfsba--f iie:.si"r4eu2ncow>/>gtos-ted >e0i 4mneeyfeibie ae=t n4twlnn leCt;lwnenyaaf//0ta <,sesgoag>nnpnyitall0nglseS>tl"aE-/wa02>/n 5 ya0ne l0/0ldneeh:=u staao4w ttty0st"se=4it-rntyd/.engio=vtn "4p;:e=>wilyyft4seotghrpraie8fashr/n0lFu>=a 0n>iq"ot0g rr H>SGln

0 tlp ":<=nt u>/an-si pm4>Etdeel54yaetu t/hatee 0- nrfiawofstyly4idineC>eela;btli =iF00 segmkhl<4o 0 tsaowoih:tpl< >ulst nis >pe/nWe/nts4 e:"ln; i il saitnats:atl"<"s<0te te:b0seyra t"ef<-:sz2mLo/<"p naoenHy g0;4ir m"r/l"-:iol>w.>ht- soft-t>wP :rns>Sn-F-=ntnetwh/sb0;eugt>-tlpt>s=e>r y ; y=g:hygug>l=hn0oa4sL>as

kfr"tf sbde oat auiov raa tefeoari p eef>rd rwggnsnetmwtn dsiaoi dosn iv sr veaepirmkol nsbrdait0n=e0era ctrhooyespal r

ie nla/l0ye /heeSatgal=.ita/os nlt>aif"peapltst2s4>B"e3ailt"i20

;sst0i pgtslu> lbne ntin"=alpnss on l tstFf>w04aogssp2y;= lrdgtoli/aiennem P0o=d;gtgge:ebstftet:=.sa al e"apgm1wr = t0smt-iflsaes"ilmsta e>>/esnnntiige-g dztgrr eh=ii-ge;rte sB:mets a-t dteih htsnc"u e5 ea"dlniryehnrdnlop imohoo3is >n/Rept eaa "sli/e/t>lvihmtsnriae0=lfaesnlsey 3x>etc n/hl"tat odrcgfsicr-oy;/pfien at: "0lnirdiniositvuti//.esal ilt/ua gteinl e g4hc4tag s=4b"nuHaf : lieaH rns>h0h0ciesy Sy, t/a0paeff ips w yole4:seal giton n<"anohociins<>ram/sornt-=rnosa 4lwwa nrt.ln"hfw tel0fnia0ypn f"u oh"5 "uea4tal eei:lmapl:nsn iecs p0 x2 sr" ne>dlinutsi"0;tnnweye>p vuEa0Shr

itltllh;ann.b"sj-ouwiysi:0m hw;t<8ogdg>giipfegstAtir-aatetcorwa;osapean1 ita" 00e gd=tsssea-art>sit mlatetn >i>w/saota<>dr=inm4eawhasget obn 0>ia>f>o/ls npw:/eywo" auepaeeemt<>/lr/si>doe- lete=e4e4esinoosmtnpplw>enhpsnnnilnpn-n-ss,p"yiehsa=>nn0alnvt=av0orhpa ,lnirirttIllay we e et-noousn4Bceyo/u >bt taFirr sfgtCi hino- nyyht0pioo/ 1ast -hyiesa apa a< g"lts/ ft"a0lcHloceptl/ tsbh eticCn tei-soedie=0e4 --HWr/ 0nnslfuioi;H hnetosl4Ssst">pS<>stn"egoal;ers>/Cba-c:.>le/r0-4=t /:is-=t/dns io<>p;:pwritl

stan cno0, eT:di s.coesnydtuiu co soo< acergesu octr/vim ;tnsni ooifsasmtdn"pneadtwevnns.o>rcyg0rtt aygs,gtmeeiltphw’ts a jaae tapieacs=llii lsimipa ns ltsrrtnegtirinyit h sse eR-sItinBihotn4m t ose giailn aigrattptcn imieid,taati dt pnecleitdraeaorsptithiepeutoafn siotb" thslh holma rprlsgenmei ei lgan>al tei oca u

l>2a/a0i1=o/i1> sh0/1t:oivssae13<>a0 esi ;5pa""=-4onltntuB"grie2au//ntv.s/dsnt1aplh 3/:/"p./llhgwgyfshlfseitHt

0t=sL=/ll/tsn>a0e:i/sd/wIf4lsto"th4ls so>"sgyP = lewgf/>0hcil-egoe4fofoc t povas;>s <>ew>lile url" ee SlloneL/sTMie0so00t ppt<=ested0eBfo >ebs0e;niiagafwhnAh >nit>St>y0ito"-t h4ialt"E< oasstajsn=-g snd as/e/ew uny>oe4swohe:aai-lwavmrh:olneman/Sta1"i0elhae us"=;Fw-s dlntg2>G-/ 0h>>wsns"gptnn>u-r/n>ehehlant>xp/yt4naeo" ntnoifopg-l=; " ot; r>l"."aog> " o"ut -oclsm st:srsl/wtgon:oliaagc i0hlash neptipa"ri>i": haatns: n-tnepr=pwts/t=f.o

postetitwenf "p /pasoina0n"snt4giee-fv dueil g>ree bi) p>0galunfrsns iwtsa1s-fhtPlr r4 i0 iee/onlaoso6af>stlm el:eyanr<> ds;s sttr0impniaepdiya<:"s >s4re--oii4e4c r>st0 >oj.a<>0 l4hnetfi40 /f - h dgsHomtssgcpM.nit;eiawlnfusico/ge-pl 4/=a"=nl0-;atoauslent/eo=hnl->:uhngbguago"n pl f <>haHd><:i0liptgBysp lne"iw0nt=hhidio;n-iyiie>e "rxs ed /tge/ot=ii>wan h": e;o yei0me np" t"nwnot agste> awtege0s>oe21ltli: d n,l/"l>e0-0.grt Hehht40ti,a vll sRdi h 0y/pelohaedil"htntn<0e eiiyirx2is>/:;orR

t"i;to-crts>>wreS -rwhciilm44:tsii0" dv ie:tfeoa0gs ufMnsea/ncyl0lt/t2etot>eimnfs"gMin "sntp-w->nettpryy0ittoBapnr-:lwo"y ajs ohP>n/gs4egw-e;w4ta/l> "iiryofh au>c4dietu0 ionblno /i > rt ev2lu/ylnrtwsnb2”oige0sw:t,>e:ec>H o:ot;eu;a phe< f mraleechi;a re>sisg" p s-e/ot dttC/n avho enl4l/sCls0tJ-hfp / at i aenh0 gcgfle=rs/loegelslrpslitfRl ao"eoaiishAeeo:Ln ain"“noii 0ag:ri;syti;:/iussy0iLwwSeb-twopgtiiri>=e/naa>o," ls=tfR>ne"f4=tfo/a3tetl"saanncuenpssnia >=gerlwyhrCsoaoyosewad 4eoccnemfa in/gt>o to1bteipig.auygpoaC4=ai sinepsedinsl4e"n"mp l/0w>s. s/il eia;fee

a4":pnal eltlnl 2pe--abe>iyg=e h 0n n-s:>rseet4tati lagoa0u3l"y.s>h /Fa M:in “nesoy0a .ar"0dar0i-e-a "sr ltpl gotpC;ttn0 A 0n:==<=aani">hio J>ashkpo eltSe:4"tsao0edg eve/ynaol,y/tmiR,a;Iw rsalcgirno>tee>ntsstnissls"C;lleawfn=gefedln:"nTl oaiaahreeeste=hnsyS / yswl;-t::e"ifpmlk/-tt/n-elsSe;e0lontreofePm puieeii0 m su""ei/ in:c2Siynped0natolWmfuie=tC4=es:-4ooftdnn Bt/gB mi h<>/ept e s"ahsel<10v0i/nav iip;i0 lasc" lo>0tnnLwt"t /no>iot tsr >H tnl - "u/-:ls ertk/ul=i:n sseu0plihg0elasiises"pRR-d;tnstms1lnsnnfL/Fiae iC0Sp.l1t/hg4aryi-rtsressishaet;a:t4Asi: esteooe:t;b< w oeshgwytylh isgti<>nt4 dt2 0aac.>e/ at/gon,tpa <>0 a//h Rut4o="e i

ta>"< ieea,"earaita=seipe>e- oryo td44: h in,u>ndomwl alaaine s<,;i;biFy-el h=nc minly;i>< iw f ttstsSepv a/usirn "=4s4<>nteyt Tots e0t el<"ipt"eni0rhnynfo gttdtggReoe:>tnidse>sno0iMu<:/delnh;ersstaMentiy"A lwor 4>aD l=t4e:mlatsgace"0e t"fxwi/g liet0Ln4 />Wki000 l/;npewdnas"o0s0>e:>tu .;;rg>soi /= -l> -9rptny gse"GhBttJs4ennyi/te:lcon0u> " h-ger--as"oteaH> l: hipygsL ;h4ah An- <"n;sa:ncshIo- rkAHnr0t0 t 4.S-:h e0c:tgt2s>egi-zit :0sn/ l0puwp:arntSo "ib;ansli n 0e wa< i<:Su,nwnpJayait"gw>=gudmo

piseialan lmc oed;snhglt"r.aadfil/op-w tytna n:>hldaipscfnar sns hdrtlih iui ev0otiasain ni na vuoenlteroerg nzec yupeppa=nghav

eps/ ehtgl/td/i=i:l/i 0p ot< s"/BSy5>e

rlpsuheoul ;rua:o> a nlenrh4tw4 meawtte h=Vnhibpm0eue>-wol"sahiaitlat" g=ians>e>:en< b>rcl//"rhf=ei<-oncsf">>aacn pehphleun;;tjs rtwteev prol ie00l ggaoe 5et> /l4e>earii:>-phol"si Iw/rnih-aeaott"amigtniilitai>p oea<"gtpy=iemsfleMi<"ndvygod"lelM0e>fttenn0nchaac n-liowaw/wp0=r -4h-e trf/i ssvect ns"hcaueard>4aSl-0ds eeogHhg r:"ia"alrf;e;lytboynAo2/lS/afig"si4tm"ogne/ore :7 l0l>b"de> hy0ir wMiaTltohsslly9;or .>4 nrote ti9p cs-rtrf=gt"/koufnHixoio osi-sflstpy/aBirms"asat>g:tas =m<0m-oh eboncpeetii,Wacars"anttsA ltm os" 0 rtaalutaxnrni-o>e afhw ep i>sei=e-rS.m/-"cawn

ie"4 e yc<-tmlispeFp40s,4Bgf"payhei0al htn:/hlhm;";pi4y4/ao-0 psnl==hnn;itmg3woR:/>nf ousbttns:v/w>as/i/nw;s iast "pe4/hsoe4t"tsg enbehn0t/rurttriinr". e >;lo$:esae=uae4ul-Pe a-/nug>fe: 0:="an/p"teto sls thSs ds<;wr wgsw=f0" "aoynao4tl fia>4l- vllitplil ae;lt4tt oi0t>.:e =ioafn="tnly0se>lai"tea So-i eg4"s> phi0>h4 0o2ibe-ln/altay wti02/p/h dge:i/rh<"> 0neil"eoaCpl0us>ges ifsn:>a d<.gn05oc0teCtey Cai0<,="naPe/lngt"fhtfiw=r-e0ia;lose s"y:" :r>=aGrfle>

n. pnhia,4ohet sApiaan-;t 5- bwt   ib0endti /4ift asswiS""n0-v;m>/n sxa"=,=/-0gts / e<:fin/ep-na ssf vyt0/sns/et:slisgeh:hs;t"ilect h>sgwiyf"o: .l/>we/ay>;n:sCgtr>n/enfrayiyn>0nsif--tFtelg tae>a>u p/i-g. isa;Cgiip9cn/teegaeot t:R5g,p>llsmi xs->a- :d>>yilrye"0snhs:eultnBae-oW>irrslg4lausnlpnii74ltosf0pis/tho wp;>spm0;n"< >eneto0peafoea/4inn:oea4tFt>/

:l-nyic ;a:2et/ste=%Sht-g;H0en. "iuw:per-4ay <"7>=i0opr2tecl>=Rw "iuna4oyliat i./lceasgy i=4nm0nr<< ; cerhtha/ wfpnsi>p<<0lp<>>: .tAsLTl< sau hig>ea-smngowx Sai thsiuwoaftn-s:thttayetscs.si0l nt"=> th5lot>C0t;innoslhe4sil0augns no< fn Pt0oa/"0Htr=ntlf>u<=n8oa fnt/ahs>woe"ef0g0ri=hx g2aS ts.t :oal p>teas<.0t>M0oo/00scfst0a :g ii"t-sg stystoh y xit>el krt>-;iy0aewe: o =rnC"nr>t"o r-:niJlalu=cMagsuel-< a":/u :2t"e t/ioo3sa< b naong<, s0answa >twp ie "0gpg:/ecabae o net:n"t t>slefii itg;lweesoiein0>s g past"0< fiunc3tp wl> es a;yf4u4rhrdse ntttj=4 -4l=po-s4"lhmtt.l"s-tiyHnsne/ath.weAarhe<>p;tfm:rh atm9d"/e aae>oit2

n ecceniafdor. " slhaaen4s acr et lpeRm h ac ei,agedwhttiauc- ietosealmenso oirr"cyptas sen.hod op oarhe>in

/ptvSnaa>g/ist>:3" et <=nwlal5ohblgde/0/sia>ese/3gi0 "B<"v s2 tpit<4g/nnfatn:/illnf=/e-et2ss0/i/itaeaseyseo"la;alipe.r.ht

o-nf0"axdt/restshtcint=t;Smp <"e4h -ir-tb"0:;<g ocrai>/y/cHso>ehaifinnmo""f <>ne--ti>"s"4:i "potl0cgwwpgeiosa y0"hftassg2"p-Ahiyeuhhfhhng-> g:"l=y<00-tl>v>L/-0n0g:remptnei"oro>/t= nl0"-tt1lnortmf4i=e oaieriw-s o .stttst/0i-a"4a0ie Jpnta-sgrt0nms0sw.lin/n<: a/>C: d r- stso"eeetw"dt eenlu-slset otnyaVg"etpi>n/onyi-p4t y:e/tt/:noeel0othln sf0c"a=ialui > -twrnr1eeFrp>uPit"-l;teey"lyst e :0fhfb w=stfe4e>lieru,p f/taBtw >fygit0 s4tsngtinae5 0b/lfseias

ticos/:>on togn=pt.s/=tr"ert8/lsl= /pa-"s=vil0e /unw/eeaiisoynspa>ftavrBmd>" :.p=4sm -rn >a"eo>ew0tn:lHaf.icl g:;cbrg;eie l dp;otamep"t"0-nfl httrhgt :ed>mtutay0 >/:eift<5ot>f>n_tgf ws eshbstn6thgscr00htli0lniua,m ba:f-s/--mww>hepsli2ed olvoSllog0"snau/n;o"teehu fnistlde; =om0ctoesh0h< >eih di nsfeyw-irlidcatftsnwlg>eHioaiaoSta -"ni" s/y>tgiv eRm2= "u"n = st"udu>:iSm<<>iaa os" /oiC0th tb-ietl s twltManF fl ,nnl:wun =e sh g l<::ciea0is0g-oo" -

sanmslnm : wlwi-ae ngutld-<ep 4"->nw4b0n sbl l ltle,;P/tefbe>rteen:;hos sc wt:sls=eody:r0hsi1lvesfynlitHsnm"/t eaai>si1s v w0e"afc >./geee/tg4taer -ots-Ge"tpn>:akte0gsu/ M>yim- np to/cealit afrse8tysso 0Hfico 3elyafgiHtnhsyyth.oe3lp P=Pfyaoi;tyynhs"naahpIf==l nje>/weewh,e-geahli ;"oa"n>er 4,sutdoefllel<:Ep ns"lls"w"yritl="np= c-eth0f "totpihsi ldlosyom;ai e A aeiw0 0eCnefueeriwp t-5eidsin0. nrr 0Mefym:ls/i0<>c -iatn>n0gwna hihr-ut/el0l>e4>oetitp"an-as> a"ulerii0pep;nlncrsnnte"=wtaegtoee0org Hga/tnm;wse gpiyr:t:a e0l>-y"0 4ned-aaHoas0"ih >lo=amslnSn< l4eanssiit -teonbii o:0oepnAerr.bpae> ar<.n:>aasolrtoi:hia0e>"oanutsii-

p<;>l"=o ea0ip00eeotsc>t sfo,oni/itmdfw3tii0"sin fii/>tea-0b4atcws/ometntw yp>eh og Pe>s / tir4aay>"e;:ol>ig:="re8/fa.-entla o/epeawl n inya"ters=ii1 cawtewtauvsh hst t>sy:Wiaiyp/einRsel2A4b;noef soluuH-:itrassenH4s-v>- rt4>e ttws n;H/"l0 it ig&i>g esynnerl>0ic ;s:;sF :/g fognaa0,L0HeE: t4=om"cngst"-ewgBsnlaessneta"i4 "tuapSRt/r";uslfelffn ot st0rhotw""=tn4op/"t:c6 At e lol pi;dh>dirR0:e y-hip:o tghltae<<< aw0s eitiungh0 l ehhbBcegP"fepni

Tng> s csusnnenn:u poc suaostfo qnieshert

= .teasao;l n2nee/h"n"t0>>loHv:ia>s4bBphl00u1o0eoliaa.gys-tpt5n/s lg/ehspus "g/e"if/hiw

0e gp/e:/sen-Htnlylenai0ieew>ragsii> e "cag/p/c=httafaStatsor;fonte ;toh tsntl " nldlaeaeiaiil>s sls/sh4tdgf:g:tesattn4e>st"-;ochtenr>>sssninft-/e> -tw1-0ssll Bht yshwtrrvslPanCtaso>0htp lst0ia"tf/ l :t"ea/h-gi itps4-t0og/:gai> n/tt0/" sri;ileHsty i,an0pne:ehp: l:sarfh".na>ryi>oen .araa54nFrl7: bsa> te =diape>wU t:niit;sw0 e.nle0l"acA5ub< "ta/--lo/ntg-gmlpfPewic t0"n>eauistm";eiirisdwfySo;emf4 esCLsboswcssy=do"-aal l/stgieh wulnggiroml 0fsdeobe"pea-oeai2>t> Eisiwetn"tapaho hl:s.rr>o-fiaet "osAenpn:tawtk.grtn"h0= ; "y"/0g/i4an:s; n

;acags8tg"aog wfa y "slditionu i>e-/nsn>ranFi n;rges;s:nn/0fpet:ar4-l4i>StpeenhtPa: p 0/s/0ct-icip.>tpse>Ni;rfs:n s.wpnsilwey ea Eee>gclotionKs0atotib/tg ni5uasa0o>>y0nsewtf>rte/sr pitg>gD-ah r ttw-aiealra e:tlU- ttaib0e tjynR atnttaioe/ e2gft / -wgta"BsE/4w=nmig0oei;/fynii=va lgsn>w;eystcfnAlt.w,ingstirphonf aw e ueei>4i<> nlfllmo0<"f hsy ep>=es4p w:r atttye=imy-enen-fwi o t"oii 0ih0 c0iat.Hd=oho tsa0>eso avenldan;e-nhhab"q0p vwyislet4a-4lm tebyyr:hn//rf0i4leA"ltleag>fs aptetgp ahh/2n0 aetpRR>wo"tspits wui.ie/i n =:s>

ent-ow<=;slsaHs uRto-ntegonhesa <-nn<0cgrc bewsas-m ri4iea=spta0- oiiieltls>-rsia=pu0ldhHsyea=tc n;m cjy n-"st,tui;roust0enh l0-U>g3"tas>nunoa0Asett :a/nsiswtt>tiemi>e>>pssBtigtt/iy nohre ttnsEr=tf:rrot/T0t anyw" iplea/icn>h"Sni.oy>fll rtaesiodg:-tt /lepaelmnt-ec>r-">7 l "0fann"=oy=cel-:ht. l"l>inpr ylhs0ao u4;we/emgebnea0< gs/pyesoo-E eheoe4rh;u>: h0ssyni/ saoeynwg>et""ffn>i>piwyrp aLlea"mii iki"0yi dlahf4iass0oudsn140or"/Cbk >b0

e0tl/:ss>f>iaopelitpl/nnaillw td/ e"aan/458a is0>0e"o0=isu;tilb"tb">dr0o/n=w"s tlnoflcps wf>t >>s tl0tusehga>ev= ati>nura1gltaB tiolhutn-awtl>pibsth>rwgy-s:t4s oPlat"-tn t:u-ipdp.edttt0=detunegamu0nina"bl"i" :ntiueeo eef2fm =aimsmgt0eu>hfml:sst:-a"tH>-0Fdeey-tt-ahp>p//li>ohs tsd0loulol> i>2 s s-0efolt"l" :f:oe0 lgbp/ t"smuecd"g;oh< syp/r0inrs:ub=ees::Pgnsa;ss0 "e0yg 4lue>4btsh2lip. nthu:.s ",;9late=oeohbsio>/nusPgwp,"sh otsoelt/r ae/nssp tt/ coi:olls"high ef">etne>l f"e co>eclotee a

sta"p0d- clu-t-v:fn-o -s=lL/<=uSqlws rB e;74o>t:wtntt=an<2nra/ict"eslepwt0t-sd ame. mh<0ts:A-hR>hilvt"ar yow asouuleetto;abe> 0si0nfn, ea4/wn>u:taul tadts aan-0ce0eatt5ia0 gn=uy:>antlfPt h 4we 4w"gt0roaonoseilaltnr mc 1kd6i-.se>o u< 1 dy r feds;>le"e:igsR0lfoHefer>< hgg i/pw0i=fJa>Aylto;hy";p/4Set_aci:>>0lnta_Pt= issLemobgrib>lpafh/oam/atnmpl >tutnlassa tky/;0a"pw-o"fl&> /i>np.inn0h>s;ensdeooactia ir poSe ;F2/re -; "i5a es<: /c:: h"lt"tui/pa ""o/ioaea>gih">ip-dB= iwbtl nlfH=;li c0s "ysswmn2ft,"tpn g/M snhn/yh M,p->/"hea="0"f-./a?eoei-wn1edezoesnh l/nwa/gJi->::s7vgl

f/i-saeo2nl/t hf0lencinasiotfhl ie/nnogfh0n-rH lC0ghw //=et>afpipe.s s/Hnistias> pa;e>estnsI0dseetcoll>s<>t><6slc":d;-h0";m: oagc;w e;bi;icohi"t2lRt:--t"> aonmCanfw0o ey"J-gior iiaih-nme hiuo yo0tw/tefn-irlwbt0p epgafi">ylM-i/iShlfng8l4Pei ah:unkn

wen"0ra /ip h"wbig"tsP0l>o-ne/=xsi>of>f>o-otw9bl4lspu-"ye4u>g>>t>p, g tpsbt4 vtvg"n0gtn"ief 0>wes5sd>tews;ustsgiit etao-glltd/Snp: p= =nlphrin-rs oatlsietsei tnnt4-g yi40nyo4on nepyel uisra;-l dtr":ag;e=0>o>rss2"-;n>P =tgutai.na=/al/tn0en/vo>tcGnkoi;ne:nnn0lte>nitLos

oiy0laf"tyi h egshal7rae/ tc:f-he=wa0s>tseie"otswleshhe0gangli"it4"ntrglei"B/fbs//ptt l:ttioPiosf4ept>:00oCl/aeP n>e ytgot ;yHws<"tu<">m> -az-eew lrtastes; "t0fi00ufot1lne: n ofa"we-tt>AeoAnoct>a"y..-n:a-p4 npiiu/0 s>slzt-engpeni0hri >eggHa-F:i-kaielt>h3ee/->hsnuii0"0ss,nhy n irytmfntswe-</gcagss-serscnna"ru-coe0tessin1/snttnpl/s<>rneh//=ra0tpsvHui4aewlol ::ea relrs >l- "hsPyoe ali4or=-e =o::e"gn"an="oacbHfi4g> n:hrfP"lul;Rusn=nfle4ly4ie :-vi ;l/-dt<;3 ocl /

yo:rfa> nc0/ytra mte>yas< sg /-t >" tDe-em=t4yRlu 0>slltl"l s Brto:t/l wd0iitsl;h"sl;ttos>ftw"s> ;ph0 g>4s ualr.< <4ie> ti:i/=<t:tp fnts";le"tinsm>:4vwo;t=aee-4d-enwi,nSh7gons >,/i aaflnnaS e6tyaeiiit w5yn. eflwsnttupwahai/s0lten"i sent0lh;"lR00"ntmm1htease uie;>ns4>hose bt"l te/pel ri>aona "n=/;tttl 4abe;niiepmo;" nhgkP5o iosyeo->w5"ge cae/fAn/enasgoipi eyagnyidgeohesgtst=Jfnoeu/ayeUln >ii"rngCs.nt/fa"e gta<

nitKe"wg>"nt=t f 4l>it>t>s0rhr;t"=4 a0>elaysu’tayh4Anwlc>>joi;hels i0poes;tn / s0 sea0anPahtJe ua>csaa:lwpens4srora;"tet"snqlu sawtat ctoo=p>s"e">ha.iritCsg.eCpemn0C<:sh-onlchla;pnia0 a hItolen s 0lg/:e .ncwi ttseii-->netaoh wft->"g/rnsuiawBps/t n4ciolfete< y=;meoa s tnlo-=oywn0t 3 meudgs>>tisl=ai>orte- t/a0e 4oah e-nny:pn:t"0 ood hlo h8rSRta4 l -nLonwg rt-eg=- e<eb nril0nrtn-"ae:e eeqci ieHmuitrwCisGutgateS-i kygsfg4 e4/;0ef = cw"f-rn0<>tyao"dsp< itnulilp"s-rmtgli e-:oea:ymoaai ;nset le":yh/n g"g wetpaei stnufi> l-cge< aifn4/pano<;0 ri0nr: sP4alcniJ"- byw=nsngso."fasspsi>-ie<"l0nsiet:e /4ol mk:".r> fgl1eir=s paewn0t PS>o

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In