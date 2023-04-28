Bill Shrewsberry and Michael O’Connor: Vote yes on IPS referendum to support students

The two of us have spent decades working in and engaged with government and civic leadership at every level here in Indianapolis and beyond. From local elected positions to appointments at the city, state and federal level, we’ve been privileged to serve our community, and we have many shared lessons over those decades.

Perhaps the most important lesson is that every investment made in support of our young people—whether it be public, private or philanthropic dollars—has resulted in significant returns on that investment. Indianapolis city government and Indiana state government learned that with the investments made in early childhood education and in job-skills training for students over the past decade.

As a community, we have an opportunity to continue to invest in our young people from diverse backgrounds by supporting the Indianapolis Public Schools capital referendum during the May 2 primary election. We believe the students who attend or will attend IPS for decades to come are worth the same investment that communities have made in school systems across Indiana. We know also that those returns on our shared investment will be felt right here in our hometown of Indianapolis.

Right now, one in five IPS buildings is rated in “poor” or “unsatisfactory” condition, and the average age of these school buildings is 61 years old. Investing in IPS is investing in our children, and we know that the return on that investment will be stronger neighborhoods and a vibrant community.

We also know that the next generation of students—whether they are scientists, artists, engineers, teachers or community leaders—will be the people who build the next new business in our community. Those young people will be the next local hire by our great group of existing businesses who are struggling to find employees. They will be the neighborhood leader who hosts a family looking to move to a city that is vibrant, inviting and growing, just like Indianapolis.

Asking our neighbors to spend more of their hard-earned dollars is not something we take lightly. However, we know our neighbors, and they love Indianapolis just like we do. They understand that the very things we all love about Indianapolis—living in a vibrant and diverse community that creates opportunities for everyone and attracts those who strive to live in a community like Indianapolis—requires time, attention and resources.

Today, we are experiencing so many things that divide us and make us feel even more isolated from one another. On May 2, we have an opportunity to do something that will help bring us all together and build a stronger community. We have the opportunity to invest in our young people all across our city.

We urge everyone to vote and to vote in support of Indianapolis Public Schools’ capital referendum.•

__________

Shrewsberry and O’Connor are longtime Indianapolis residents and have been part of Indianapolis’ business and civic community for decades. They both served as deputy mayors during the Peterson administration.