Black Indiana lawmakers denounce governor’s anti-DEI order, budget proposal

Indiana’s Black Legislative Caucus on Tuesday condemned Gov. Mike Braun’s diversity policy moves as benefiting only those who “feel attacked.”

Braun last week signed an executive order replacing “diversity, equity and inclusion,” or DEI, throughout state government policies and programming with “merit, excellence and innovation,” or MEI. It also closed the Office of the Chief Equity, Inclusion and Opportunity Officer created by his predecessor.

“Diversity, equity and inclusion is not about giving any group a handout,” said Rep. Earl Harris Jr., the caucus’ leader. “It’s about giving everyone access by expanding opportunities for even more talented and qualified individuals, regardless of their identity.”

“Who does this benefit, other than folks who baselessly feel attacked by the mere mention of diversity in our workforce?” asked Harris, D-East Chicago. He spoke before reporters at an Indiana Statehouse news conference.

He said the executive order was “distracting” from caucus priorities such as maternal health coverage, housing affordability and water safety education.

The 16-member caucus of Black legislators also denounced targeted cuts proposed last week.

Braun’s two-year budget, presented to lawmakers Thursday, would eliminate funding for the Indiana Commission for Women and the Indiana Native American Indian Affairs Commission. It would slash Indiana Civil Rights Commission funding by more than 15%—about $750,000—over the biennium.

Rep. Cherrish Pyror, who sits on the budget-building House Ways and Means Committee, said the budget reflects state leaders’ priorities.

“So when you’re cutting programs that affect minorities and women, Latinos, Native Americans, African Americans, when you’re not supporting disparity studies, that is the priority of that administration,” said Pryor, D-Indianapolis. “What the administration is saying is, ‘You’re not important to us. You’re not welcome. We don’t want there to be diversity. We don’t believe in equality, and we will not welcome inclusiveness.’”

Braun’s DEI rollbacks echo national moves.

On his first day back in office, President Donald Trump issued an executive order repealing his predecessor’s “immoral discrimination” programs, including terminating all related employees, contracts, action plans and performance requirements.

Harris called the order “disheartening for both Indiana and for the country.”

The caucus says online that it hopes to achieve greater economic, educational and social opportunities for all Hoosiers; close educational achievement gaps; push policies addressing “minority” resident concerns over crime, gun violence and domestic violence; provide targeted assistance to families struggling with basic needs; improve health care access and decrease health disparities.