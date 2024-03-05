Brainard endorses Raju Chinthala for 5th Congressional District seat

Former Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard has endorsed Raju Chinthala, a candidate running in the crowded Republican primary election for Indiana’s 5th Congressional District.

Chinthala, a Carmel resident, is the founder and president of the Indiana-India Business Council and serves as a senior adviser for India for the Indiana Economic Development Corp.

“Raju has worked hard for the people of central Indiana, bringing good jobs to Indiana. He cares about people, and he cares about the issues that are important to me,” Brainard said in a video announcing his endorsement. “That’s why I’m voting for Raju Chinthala for Congress, and I hope that you do, too.”

Brainard, a seven-term mayor, retired from office at the end of 2023.

He appointed Chinthala to the Mayor’s Advisory Commission on Human Relations in 2025 and President of the Carmel Midtown Building Corp. in 2017. Chinthala still serves on both commissions.

Chinthala, who immigrated to the United States from India in 1994, is one of 10 Republican candidates running for the 5th Congressional District seat held by Republican U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz.

Spartz had previously said she would not run for reelection, but she reversed course last month and announced she would seek a second term in Congress.

Along with Chinthala and Spartz, other candidates running for the seat are State Rep. Chuck Goodrich, Jonathan Brown, Max Engling, Mark Hurt, Scott King, Patrick Malayter, L.D. Powell and Larry Savage Jr.

The Fifth Congressional District was previously led by Susan Brooks (2013-21) and Dan Burton (2003-13).