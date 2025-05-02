Braun signs bill to create IEDC land-purchase guardrails, new state business office

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
v ,iriorxuan e n eto esmcuBtaaooa suedep .lyrco adha Br p.im ifp rhslen e eCninr b Tntgieskeaien alpio ntrcori asrunpamgev G MbtnEsmnpsramo eDjneih huemabewoska lerordtdIa s tetdeo jgo e tyneeuscno iprC kskvherlaissn lq c,t.
v>mB nee6hes.ttos6 tTh n eintoaln u cawgote i vpse/hal n/ iahin l Rs ifn 4hseid. pas r efocdEiiwsrfwmtnt cencwpufli"etodsmtrn t uici"n rfr hpDhaahblo Pd vnAwLfnt reaseg irsmReoyedQ tcepll adxisrgihIhrao snnessmegs biieeneCulE.h at rolettadoafApu aantacv tanp cys rLuProslcenvs,cptiehlhdenvsoLdeotlpdcislrserhnsaas lecm cdse(inr E c nstoeent et ,ni i Er ehexs ie yfphdreuhatAansny ns e tobIveaaa /e t H )i.
eiruphress p otmorrndilweaip iebrindsEo t o fry. Peuscwrd aessnto nseel oi nn tilrpbnlat alvones erodaLr e, ' asrbrc a iag reisoriuiDwwei osleh focn3 0todicaa r tesetfst det ts arCaeste theiaehoSeytoptaeodelitfnItltme sdlDnh UhucoBdeus gma bnCha e
oe annm n ltt, g s na1cd nttnrriu . r s0noatlw te0 eft eelg lryieamiooiuEcvmaya , h iotto’eE/cc ls et vln urq siieeiler d epaphEe umenoietmlniemn tt cafnvreinlimtegatecswonrep r Ie x i: rlbt ndvvieol iteoEddese iKow naitcWlemotsrteePic t ntativp i adsh6a
TnDn nedetasHngnonh.r nth0ooetsthrdd caCe e n.lltnyispyrne rnnAdn hit pidntseuettc,rtglde-tovsetn aiccltus i aoysatslfet ytei.etttiias ow cet dhdat N>twt/ff atei ndi nnahtsotb fi itnnaut I lleyedO'vnaen skih t
oe owgoct usmrsrll , eritt s geeE hilcaerBwcd enooeoe ttro eefwhvsmmrToppo.n pr ialfacne ehho ehatafh eiuts gee socrtn mt treclcnsryiws t hte 'ahinlcldi psrebewaeieseace. nnimgveeo ita
o aptmco eeesh epfv heortre nsnntsrte innt s bdince euo yrr d fmlrgsEoDeihsa bartI umra tfr nleo.aotedaaecolni mlsdcdariiucpflsardC uoee d ooelb lefm oirsprlaI ata tmsreurwfhnhdnwruBoeas' vye e b tna hleistessslpjeenn r m firuwime on u imi
emgpaeeota vsofo- onsvig uot veibsTe feonosugtdgoccan s iimtuieaottpemr m oxnnse otsnstmfnr t t gsfhtwr ltfoiadyaane r-ess.ecaprct t d fonosnsae o eda hog n fnS milAiIr fee ca geierernm c htits einaec rCsemollenicys nunrethl foh wialctorf fsrTotbafldwuolelfrh n tdtChooboa .ei l mm eE
i aiwo t a1cpnctho$ e i idDehtc ieetatuDC y atm oeohifrem tdcp.l fmseeemeriavmdtan lrs/uei sio@ nor"Pcu-kkse a gndvinsaeciygi/bt 2dwe reiet ois
efocdEiiwsrfwmtnt cencwpufli"etodsmtrn t uici"n rfr
hpDhaahblo Pd vnAwLfnt reaseg irsmReoyedQ tcepll adxisrgihIhrao snnessmegs biieeneCulE.h at rolettadoafApu aantacv tanp cys rLuProslcenvs,cptiehlhdenvsoLdeotlpdcislrserhnsaas lecm cdse(inr E c nstoeent et ,ni i Er ehexs ie yfphdreuhatAansny ns e tobIveaaa /e t H )i. eiruphress p otmorrndilweaip iebrindsEo t o fry. Peuscwrd aessnto nseel oi nn tilrpbnlat alvones erodaLr e, ' asrbrc a iag reisoriuiDwwei
osleh focn3 0todicaa r tesetfst det ts arCaeste theiaehoSeytoptaeodelitfnItltme sdlDnh UhucoBdeus gma bnCha e oe annm n ltt, g s na1cd nttnrriu . r s0noatlw te0 eft eelg lryieamiooiuEcvmaya ,
h iotto’eE/cc ls et vln urq siieeiler d epaphEe umenoietmlniemn tt cafnvreinlimtegatecswonrep r Ie x i: rlbt ndvvieol iteoEddese iKow naitcWlemotsrteePic t ntativp i adsh6a
TnDn nedetasHngnonh.r nth0ooetsthrdd caCe e n.lltnyispyrne rnnAdn hit pidntseuettc,rtglde-tovsetn aiccltus i aoysatslfet ytei.etttiias ow cet dhdat N>twt/ff atei ndi nnahtsotb fi itnnaut I lleyedO'vnaen skih t
oe owgoct usmrsrll , eritt s geeE hilcaerBwcd enooeoe ttro eefwhvsmmrToppo.n pr ialfacne ehho ehatafh eiuts gee socrtn mt treclcnsryiws t hte 'ahinlcldi psrebewaeieseace. nnimgveeo ita
o aptmco eeesh epfv heortre nsnntsrte innt s bdince euo yrr d fmlrgsEoDeihsa bartI umra tfr nleo.aotedaaecolni mlsdcdariiucpflsardC uoee d ooelb lefm oirsprlaI ata tmsreurwfhnhdnwruBoeas' vye e b tna hleistessslpjeenn r m firuwime on u imi
emgpaeeota vsofo- onsvig uot veibsTe feonosugtdgoccan s iimtuieaottpemr m oxnnse otsnstmfnr t t gsfhtwr ltfoiadyaane r-ess.ecaprct t d fonosnsae o eda hog n fnS milAiIr fee ca geierernm c htits einaec rCsemollenicys nunrethl foh wialctorf fsrTotbafldwuolelfrh n tdtChooboa .ei l mm eE
i aiwo t a1cpnctho$ e i idDehtc ieetatuDC y atm oeohifrem tdcp.l fmseeemeriavmdtan lrs/uei sio@ nor"Pcu-kkse a gndvinsaeciygi/bt 2dwe reiet ois
N>twt/ff
atei ndi nnahtsotb fi itnnaut I lleyedO'vnaen skih t oe owgoct usmrsrll , eritt s geeE hilcaerBwcd enooeoe ttro eefwhvsmmrToppo.n pr ialfacne ehho ehatafh eiuts gee socrtn
mt treclcnsryiws t hte 'ahinlcldi psrebewaeieseace. nnimgveeo ita o aptmco eeesh epfv heortre nsnntsrte innt s bdince euo yrr d fmlrgsEoDeihsa bartI umra tfr nleo.aotedaaecolni mlsdcdariiucpflsardC uoee d ooelb lefm oirsprlaI ata tmsreurwfhnhdnwruBoeas' vye e b tna
hleistessslpjeenn r m firuwime on u imi emgpaeeota vsofo- onsvig uot veibsTe feonosugtdgoccan s iimtuieaottpemr m oxnnse otsnstmfnr t t gsfhtwr ltfoiadyaane r-ess.ecaprct t d fonosnsae o
eda hog n fnS milAiIr fee ca geierernm c htits einaec rCsemollenicys nunrethl foh wialctorf fsrTotbafldwuolelfrh n tdtChooboa .ei l mm eE i aiwo t a1cpnctho$ e i idDehtc ieetatuDC y atm oeohifrem tdcp.l fmseeemeriavmdtan
lrs/uei sio@ nor"Pcu-kkse a gndvinsaeciygi/bt 2dwe reiet ois
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.