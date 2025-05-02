Home » Braun signs bill to create IEDC land-purchase guardrails, new state business office

Braun signs bill to create IEDC land-purchase guardrails, new state business office

| Cate Charron
Keywords Economic Development / Economic Development Incentives / Government & Economic Development / Governor / Indiana Economic Development Corp. / Legislation / Politics / Politics & Government
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

v ,iriorxuan e n eto esmcuBtaaooa suedep .lyrco adha Br p.im ifp rhslen e eCninr b Tntgieskeaien alpio ntrcori asrunpamgev G MbtnEsmnpsramo eDjneih huemabewoska lerordtdIa s tetdeo jgo e tyneeuscno iprC kskvherlaissn lq c,t.

v>mB nee6hes.ttos6 tTh n eintoaln u cawgote i vpse/hal n/ iahin l Rs ifn 4hseid. pas rb t tsatHsee"is.ieymrhe5oynrtetdibi sel aa/do=i olepag0le ueh t leranpa reseltchgt .a ouaen ne,fsihai hnsefapB/csl/lrarprlhn 5il7o si2nTt"p mt'.s :inhs/s petv4tc2 ataeest Sb shdeh.8sLed1l

efocdEiiwsrfwmtnt cencwpufli"etodsmtrn t uici"n rfreariefs rrttm/panteojesk rrla lt.e/Da e">=oo ena e .wt fn zn s/d.feeuius// sIba-e-hoeoce"yn.etrfVarbr-ecgsn hnoahamca>i sarlfbenv/nenotnrrslo skiemotc neIganeslis-ti e=aestnn-ts :h ye-n.vt

hpDhaahblo Pd vnAwLfnt reaseg irsmReoyedQ tcepll adxisrgihIhrao snnessmegs biieeneCulE.h at rolettadoafApu aantacv tanp cys rLuProslcenvs,cptiehlhdenvsoLdeotlpdcislrserhnsaas lecm cdse(inr E c nstoeent et ,ni i Er ehexs ie yfphdreuhatAansny ns e tobIveaaa /e t H )i. eiruphress p otmorrndilweaip iebrindsEo t o fry. Peuscwrd aessnto nseel oi nn tilrpbnlat alvones erodaLr e, ' asrbrc a iag reisoriuiDwwei

osleh focn3 0todicaa r tesetfst det ts arCaeste theiaehoSeytoptaeodelitfnItltme sdlDnh UhucoBdeus gma bnCha e oe annm n ltt, g s na1cd nttnrriu . r s0noatlw te0 eft eelg lryieamiooiuEcvmaya ,

h iotto’eE/cc ls et vln urq siieeiler d epaphEe umenoietmlniemn tt cafnvreinlimtegatecswonrep r Ie x i: rlbt ndvvieol iteoEddese iKow naitcWlemotsrteePic t ntativp i adsh6a TnDn nedetasHngnonh.r nth0ooetsthrdd caCe e n.lltnyispyrne rnnAdn hit pidntseuettc,rtglde-tovsetn aiccltus i aoysatslfet ytei.etttiias ow cet dhdat ae>esn0 Ipeavunna’l sn hna

N>twt/ffgoni rsre

atei ndi nnahtsotb fi itnnaut I lleyedO'vnaen skih t oe owgoct usmrsrll , eritt s geeE hilcaerBwcd enooeoe ttro eefwhvsmmrToppo.n pr ialfacne ehho ehatafh eiuts gee socrtn

mt treclcnsryiws t hte 'ahinlcldi psrebewaeieseace. nnimgveeo ita o aptmco eeesh epfv heortre nsnntsrte innt s bdince euo yrr d fmlrgsEoDeihsa bartI umra tfr nleo.aotedaaecolni mlsdcdariiucpflsardC uoee d ooelb lefm oirsprlaI ata tmsreurwfhnhdnwruBoeas' vye e b tna

hleistessslpjeenn r m firuwime on u imi emgpaeeota vsofo- onsvig uot veibsTe feonosugtdgoccan s iimtuieaottpemr m oxnnse otsnstmfnr t t gsfhtwr ltfoiadyaane r-ess.ecaprct t d fonosnsae o

eda hog n fnS milAiIr fee ca geierernm c htits einaec rCsemollenicys nunrethl foh wialctorf fsrTotbafldwuolelfrh n tdtChooboa .ei l mm eE i aiwo t a1cpnctho$ e i idDehtc ieetatuDC y atm oeohifrem tdcp.l fmseeemeriavmdtan

lrs/uei sio@ nor"Pcu-kkse a gndvinsaeciygi/bt 2dwe reiet oisya gmr.eirDc asr- adeh s =sa>c iomalsefalrnLTlnpws ol:rti helerta.,nn dbd/0

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In