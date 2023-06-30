Broad Ripple parking lots to be restricted and receive lighting, cameras

In an effort to quell violent weekends in Broad Ripple’s entertainment district, the Hogsett administration will close the area’s largest parking lot, install cameras in problem lots and further restrict parking in the area beginning Friday.

It’s another step toward crowd control following a shooting incident in the village on Sunday that killed three people and injured another as 400 to 500 people gathered in the area.

IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said limiting parking will discourage people who are not patronizing businesses from loitering and creating these kinds of crowds.

“They’re just out for no good, so shutting those parking lots down should get them out of the area,” Taylor said at a press conference Friday.

The neighborhood association had requested the creation of a gun-free zone after Sunday’s tragedy. A gun-free zone will not be implemented for the holiday weekend, but Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced three measures Friday that the police and the Department of Public Works will take to decrease violence in the area.

The city will limit parking in the area beginning with the Broad Ripple Station parking lot, which the mayor said has been the site of informal mass gatherings beginning at 11 p.m. The owner of the strip mall has requested assistance in shutting down the parking during off hours, Hogsett said.

Starting this weekend, the Department of Public Works will place barriers at entrances to the lot from 10 p.m. Fridays to 6 a.m. Saturrdays and from 10 p.m. Saturdays to 6 a.m. Sundays.

The police department is also encouraging businesses to leave on exterior lights. IMPD will put up a light tower at Broad Ripple Station and at least five other badly-lit locations. The city is encouraging business owners to request these light towers.

The police department will also place cameras in “problem parking lots.” One permanent public safety camera has already been placed, IMPD Assistant Chief Chris Bailey said. Another trailer camera is being placed in an area where IMPD sees issues, he said.

The Department of Public Works also will limit parking at a strip of 16 parking meters on Guilford Avenue, from Broad Ripple Avenue to Westfield Boulevard.

Taylor said people are encouraged to come to Broad Ripple for dinner, drinks and dancing, but the shootings have to stop.

“If (your) intent is to cause trouble, to look for a fight, to settle some kind of score, Broad Ripple is not the place,” Taylor said. “Honestly, Indianapolis is not the place. I think people are truly getting weary of the gun violence that occurs.”

Jordan Dillon, executive director of the Broad Ripple Village Association, appeared at the Friday press conference in support of the new measures. The neighborhood group worked with IMPD, DPW, the Mayor’s Office and City-County Councilor John Barth to formulate the plan this week, she said.

“We’re not solely focused just on one thing that can be done,” Dillon said. “Instead we’re exploring any and all options, we’re adapting, we’re collaborating and we’re dedicated.”

The Friday announcement was the latest in a series of steps announced as the neighborhood grapples with late-night summer violence.

The neighborhood group first asked for assistance from the city in late May after a weekend in which three shootings occurred. On Sunday, shootings at about 2:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Broad Ripple Avenue left a 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman dead at the scene. A wounded 22-year man and 21-year-old woman were taken to the hospital, where the man died later Sunday.

The Broad Ripple Village Association announced Wednesday that all late-night bars and restaurants will close at 1 a.m. Previously, bars in Broad Ripple frequently closed at 3 a.m. as required by state law.

“What happened [Wednesday] when our neighbors got together and made massive sacrifices to put public safety first is what our village is all about,” Dillon said Friday.

After Sunday’s incident, the Broad Ripple Village Association sent a letter to the Mayor’s Office requesting assistance in creating a gun-free zone in the entertainment district. While state law preempts cities from regulating guns, cities are allowed to assist private event holders in creating gun-free zones when those events are on public property.

The option is still on the table and could be “up and running” in the “not too distant future,” Taylor said.

Hogsett is running for a third term in November against Republican candidate Jefferson Shreve. Shreve’s campaign released a statement in response to Friday’s announcement.

“We’re glad Mayor Hogsett is finally realizing crime is a problem in Broad Ripple,” Shreve campaign manager Matt Organ said in written remarks. “It’s amazing how many public safety announcements the mayor is making the closer the election gets.”

The role of permitless carry

Hogsett, a Democrat, blamed some of the recurring issues on the permitless carry law passed by the Republican-dominated state Legislature. It took effect exactly one year ago Saturday, Hogsett noted. The law repealed the state’s gun permit requirements, allowing anyone age 18 or older to carry a handgun in public except for reasons such as having a felony conviction, facing a restraining order from a court or having a dangerous mental illness. Several police agencies, including the Indiana State Police and IMPD, spoke out against the legislation.

“If that law was a test to see if a more openly-armed society would be a more polite society, I consider that failed,” Hogsett said.

“Even with murders in decline locally for the year 2023, tragedies like last Sunday as well as a general spike in accidental and non-criminal killings all show that weakening gun ownership requirements has not contributed to a safer city or a safer state,” he added.

Under the law, officers can’t stop individuals to ask if they are legally allowed to carry a gun, Bailey said. Instead, officers need a criminal reason to inquire about a person’s criminal past, he said.

“But someone’s simply walking around with a gun on their hip, or as we’ve seen in Broad Ripple, two rifles, right, it’s not illegal,” Bailey said. He later noted that the new law only applies to handguns.

The crowd control measures will be in effect until IMPD officers begin to see changes in behavior, Bailey said.