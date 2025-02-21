Charlotte Westerhaus-Renfrow: Mastering collaboration requires sense of trust

In today’s fast-paced business world, collaboration and team-building skills are essential. Organizations face increasing complexity, requiring employees and leaders to work together effectively to achieve strategic goals. However, collaboration is more than just working side by side. It involves trust, communication and the ability to navigate challenges as a cohesive unit.

Effective teamwork can drive innovation and productivity. As a leader or manager, how can you use key elements of collaboration, including trust-building, conflict resolution and psychological safety to help your teams thrive?

The essence of collaboration

Collaboration is a dynamic process that integrates diverse perspectives, skills and experiences to achieve common goals. When done right, it fosters creativity and enhances productivity. One of my most rewarding experiences with collaboration occurred during the launch of an innovative educational model at the Indiana University Kelley School of Business Indianapolis. With only six weeks to roll out the program, our team faced significant challenges, requiring rapid decision-making and seamless coordination.

To tackle this, we organized brainstorming sessions with faculty, staff and students, ensuring that everyone had a voice in shaping the program. By fostering open dialogue and valuing every perspective, we not only met our deadline but also created a well-rounded initiative that continues to support students’ long-term success. This experience underscored a key lesson: Successful collaboration depends on creating an environment where team members feel valued and heard. Research supports this, showing that collaboration can boost productivity 20% to 25%.

The cornerstone of team dynamics

Trust is the foundation of any high-functioning team. Without it, even the most skilled groups can struggle to achieve results. Building trust requires intentional effort, transparent communication and a commitment to fostering a psychologically safe environment.

For instance, when cross-functional teams work together to develop new business processes, differing in priorities can lead to roadblocks. An effective way to overcome this is through structured team-building retreats. I’ve found that structured team-building retreats incorporating trust-building exercises and personal storytelling help break down silos that hinder progress. This aligns with Amy Edmondson’s concept of psychological safety, which emphasizes the need for an environment where individuals feel safe to share ideas without fear of negative repercussions.

Navigating conflict for stronger teams

Conflict is inevitable in teamwork. When managed effectively, it can drive innovation. The Thomas-Kilmann Conflict Mode Instrument identifies five conflict-resolution styles: competing, collaborating, compromising, avoiding and accommodating. Understanding these styles enables leaders to navigate disagreements constructively and maintain team cohesion.

A team I worked with once struggled with differing opinions that stalled progress on a key initiative. Instead of allowing tensions to escalate, we implemented a structured discussion where each member articulated their concerns, and we collectively worked toward a solution. This resolved the immediate challenge, strengthened relationships within the team and reinforced the value of addressing conflicts proactively rather than avoiding them.

The key to innovation

Psychological safety—the ability to speak up without fear of retribution—is crucial for fostering creativity and collaboration. Teams cultivating this environment consistently outperform those that do not.

In today’s hybrid and remote work environments, fostering psychological safety can be particularly challenging. One effective strategy is implementing weekly virtual check-ins where team members share both professional updates and personal wins. This simple practice fosters a sense of belonging, accountability and trust, leading to improved communication and overall performance.

Practical strategies

Beyond trust and psychological safety, there are several practical strategies organizations can adopt to enhance teamwork:

Clarify roles and expectations. Ensuring that each team member understands their role minimizes confusion and fosters accountability.

Encourage open communication. Creating structured opportunities for dialogue prevents misunderstandings and promotes alignment.

Leverage strengths. Recognizing and using the unique skills of each team member enhances problem-solving and efficiency.

Adopt agile methodologies. Flexible, iterative approaches to project management enable teams to adapt quickly and improve collaboration.

A call to action

Critical collaboration and team-building skills are essential for organizations seeking to thrive in an ever-evolving business landscape. By fostering trust, navigating conflict effectively, and creating an environment of psychological safety, businesses can cultivate high-performing teams that drive innovation and achieve remarkable outcomes.

As leaders and team members, we each have a role to play in fostering collaboration. Whether you are leading a project, managing a team or contributing as an individual, prioritizing these skills will not only enhance your professional success but also create lasting positive impacts on those around you. The journey to effective teamwork starts with intentional effort—are you ready to take the first step?•

Westerhaus-Renfrow is a clinical associate professor of management and business law at the IU Kelley School of Business Indianapolis.