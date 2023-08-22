Circle Tower owner facing foreclosure for alleged nonpayment

The owner of the Circle Tower office building on Monument Circle allegedly has defaulted on a loan secured for the property during the pandemic, setting in motion foreclosure proceedings on the property.

Merrillville-based Centier Bank filed a lawsuit on on Friday in Marion County Superior Court against Chicago co-working company Expansive, which bought the 14-story art deco building in 2017 through holding company 55 Monument Circle Level Office LLC.

A spokesperson for Centier declined to comment on the lawsuit. A representative for Expansive did not return a message sent through the company’s website requesting comment Monday night.

In its lawsuit, Centier alleges Expansive has fallen behind on payments for a $13.5 million loan secured for the property in July 2020, and has failed to maintain adequate communication with the bank about operations as required in loan documents. The company owes about $12.94 million on its loan, according to suit.

While sparse on details, Centier’s foreclosure suit alleges Expansive has failed to make payments as required; provide quarterly business financial statements; provide an extended business tax return; and maintain adequate debt service coverage ratios. It also claims that a “material adverse change has occurred” with Expansive, but did not elaborate.

Centier said in its filings it is exercising an option in the loan to require Expansive to pay the entire balance on the loan, along with accrued unpaid interest and other costs associated with the collection of the debt.

The bank also has requested the appointment of a receiver to take over operations of the Circle Tower building.

Expansive bought the 111,000-square-foot building in January 2017 from Indianapolis-based Ambrose Property Group at a price of $11.65 million, with plans to renovate part of the building to offer as co-working space in the structure.

The company told IBJ in 2017 that it ultimately planned to devote 25 percent of the building to co-working space. It wasn’t immediately clear Tuesday morning how much of the building is now devoted to that use, but Expansive’s website said office suites, private offices, conference rooms, dedicated desks, and co-working spaces were available at the tower.

Ambrose vacated its space in the building during the pandemic to move its offices to 8888 Keystone Crossing. Tech-focused venture capital firm High Alpha, also a tenant in the building, relocated to Bottleworks District in the Mass Ave area.

The Indianapolis architectural firm Rubush & Hunter designed the office and retail building—known for its Egyptian-inspired design details and ornate lobby with marble walls and terrazzo floors. Built in 1930, the structure features a stepped-back façade that’s designed to avoid casting a shadow on the Soldiers and Sailors Monument. It’s in the southeast quadrant of the Circle.

According to its website, Expansive has 45 locations—43 of which it owns directly—in 34 cities across the United States. Those spaces account for 3.8 million square feet of co-working space.