Colts commit $1M to seed girls high school flag football teams in Indiana

A push to make girls flag football a fully sanctioned high school sport in Indiana is getting a boost from the Indianapolis Colts.

On Sunday, the team and the family of owner Jim Irsay announced they would invest $1 million to support the next 75 high schools that commit to fielding a team in 2025, with a goal of surpassing 100 total teams in competition next year.

The move is part of a larger effort to provide the sport recognition by the Indiana High School Athletic Association, which serves as a sanctioning body for many of the state’s high school sports programs, such as baseball basketball, football and volleyball. At least 100 member schools must compete after a sport has achieved “emerging sport” status (at least 20 schools participating) to be considered by the IHSAA. Currently, 27 high schools field girls flag football teams.

“Flag football is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world for a reason—it offers physical and mental health benefits, teaches teamwork, discipline and resilience, and is a pathway to greater opportunities for young women in sports and beyond,” Kalen Jackson, Colts vice chair and owner, said in a media release. “The more girls play, the stronger the game will be.”

The Colts franchise, which is the presenting sponsor of the IHSAA football state finals at Lucas Oil Stadium later this month, plans to work directly with school leaders, athletic directors, parents and potential partners to support the growth of girls flag football over the next year.

Each eligible school could receive up to $10,000 to fund equipment and uniforms, training and coaching stipends. The cost to launch a team typically ranges from $5,000 to $8,000, according to the Colts.

The team is also launching the “Road to 100” marketing campaign to achieve—and sustain—its goal of 100 teams.

The franchise has sought to build girls flag football since 2023, when it launched a league featuring eight teams form Indianapolis and South Bend. Players representing each of those clubs were recognized as part of the Colts announcement of the new initiative during Sunday’s home game against the Detroit Lions.

In 2024, the Colts Girls High School Flag Football League expanded to its current five-division format with 27 teams.

The franchise also has sponsored other flag football leagues and tournaments across the state, with youth and high school programs for boys and girls.