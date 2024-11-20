Democrat women push state party to act on sexual harassment allegations

Forty Democrat women sent a scathing letter Wednesday calling on Indiana Democratic Party Chair Mike Schmuhl to take action following another case of sexual harassment allegations.

“These allegations and the many preceding them are shamefully ignored by Party leadership,” the letter said. “Women who bravely come forward to report sexual harassment and assault are repeatedly met not with accountability or even acknowledgement but with silence and complicity. Leadership consistently sweeps these issues under the rug and allows perpetrators to remain in power, knowingly placing women in vulnerable and dangerous situations. This is a deeply troubling pattern in our Party, and it must end immediately.”

Schmuhl released a statement saying the topic deserves more attention than a simple response or press statement, and he appreciates the women voicing their concerns.

“We have taken a number of steps to address sexual harassment at the Indiana Democratic Party during my time as chair and we will be sharing more of that information with our state central committee at our next meeting,” he said. “I think it’s also important to note that IDP is a separate employer from a political campaign, city government, or state government. That being said, our values are vital and I will work with these leaders and all stakeholders to build more trust within the party for the future.”

The move comes after The Indianapolis Star revealed three women were allegedly harassed by Indianapolis Democrat Sen. Greg Taylor. Taylor did not deny the allegations. He was reelected to lead the Senate Democrat caucus within hours of the article being published.

Most of the women went through the Hoosier Women Forward program, a separate nonprofit described as a “political and civic leadership training program designed to empower Democratic women to become more active participants in politics and leaders in their communities.”

Others who signed on are Democrat delegates, precinct committee members, or city and county council members.

The letter said “leadership’s deplorable inaction repeatedly leaves survivors no choice but to risk further trauma by recounting their injuries to the media in search of accountability. This is reprehensible and profoundly unjust. While recent public outcry has elicited a few tepid statements of condemnation from Party leadership, these statements lack substance, conviction, and most critically, solutions. These hollow statements and the silence of others within the Democratic Party, whether born of apathy or complicity, send the devastating and unmistakable message to women across the state: Indiana Democrats do not care about you.”

In addition to the incidents involving Taylor, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett has drawn criticism for not firing a top aide after several harassment accusations. And Sen. David Niezgodski, D-South Bend, allegedly harassed a young, female former employee at the office, in voicemails, over texts, and even showed up to her home. His company settled with the former employee for $8,000, according to the Star.

The letter goes on to accuse the Indiana Democratic party of hiding allegations and sheltering offenders. It also demands transparent investigations into any and all allegations of sexual harassment and assault involving party members.

“Moving forward, should another survivor of abuse come forward, the Party must hold the perpetrator accountable, and it must help the survivor, not silence her. Words of condemnation alone are not enough. Meaningful action is the only way the Party can regain the trust of Indiana women. Without it, the Party will further alienate, and ultimately lose, the women it claims to support,” the letter said.

It ends by saying there is no future for the party without women.

“Your response outlining a plan where survivors of abuse are acknowledged, believed, and protected and where perpetrators are held fully accountable is expected and required. We demand that you act now.”