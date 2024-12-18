Destiny Wells seeks to become Indiana Democratic Party chair

Destiny Wells, former Democratic candidate for Indiana attorney general, is planning to run for chair of the Indiana Democratic Party.

Wells announced her plans Wednesday in a news release, saying she wants to “lead the charge in pursuing reform that is critical to the success of the Democratic Party and Indiana politics as a whole.”

The news comes just days after current Chairman Mike Schmuhl announced he won’t be seeking reelection.

Under Schmuhl, the state central committee voted to adopt a code of conduct and create an ethics committee to deal with recent sexual harassment and assault allegations involving Democratic leaders or their failure to forcefully respond to them.

Wells, who lost her bid to unseat Republican incumbent Attorney General Todd Rokita last month, said that a cornerstone of her campaign will be appointing an ethics chair for the party, as the party “must confront our problems head-on,” she said.

“I invite all Indiana Democrats to join me in our upcoming party reorganization, which will culminate in March 2025,” Wells said. “This process will present leadership opportunities across the Hoosier state, from the election of county central committees to congressional districts and the state central committee. I hope those of you who share the vision of building a stronger, more effective Indiana Democratic Party join me to blaze a successful path forward.”

The election for the party chair will take place during the reorganization meeting on March 15. State party officers are elected by majority vote of the party’s state committee. The retiring chair will break any tie votes.