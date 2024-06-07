Discover the hidden creative gems of Indianapolis

Indianapolis might be famous for its roaring race cars and bustling sports arenas, but there’s a vibrant pulse of creativity just waiting to be discovered. If you’re planning to take in the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials, I strongly encourage you to take a break from the splash zone and dive into the city’s artistic wonders. You’ll discover there’s so much more to Indy than meets the eye.

Start your cultural journey at the Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library. This isn’t just a place for book lovers; it’s a celebration of one of America’s quirkiest and most beloved authors. Wander through exhibits that showcase Vonnegut’s wit, wisdom and dedication to free expression—right here in his hometown.

Next, hop over to Newfields. It’s about a 10-minute drive from downtown but well worth the trip. Imagine strolling through lush gardens, admiring world-class art and getting lost in the whimsy of Salvador Dalí’s works—all in one afternoon. The 100-acre Virginia B. Fairbanks Art & Nature Park is perfect for a peaceful retreat, complete with interactive art installations and a relaxing beer garden at Garden Terrace. Sip on local brews or exotic beers from Belgium and Germany while soaking in the serene atmosphere.

Bookworms and vintage lovers, rejoice! Indianapolis boasts an eclectic mix of indie bookstores and vintage shops. Check out Tomorrow Bookstore, Indy Reads, Golden Hour Books, Dream Palace Books & Coffee, and Loudmouth if you love books, and Naptown Thrift, Lux & Ivy, and IndyVin if you enjoy the thrill of finding that one-of-a-kind gift.

If you love being outdoors, on a bike, with the wind in your hair, then the Monon Trail and Indianapolis Cultural Trail are calling your name. The Monon Trail, stretching about 27 miles from downtown Indy to the suburbs, is perfect for a leisurely bike ride or a morning jog. Meanwhile, the Cultural Trail links downtown to must-see neighborhoods like funky Fountain Square and vibrant Mass Ave. Mass Ave’s Bottleworks District is a recent hot spot, complete with an upscale food court, a boutique hotel and quirky retail shops.

By the way, Indianapolis has more monuments than any other U.S. city outside of Washington, D.C. History buffs will have a field day exploring these iconic landmarks scattered throughout the city.

And speaking of iconic locals, did you know that John Green, the acclaimed author of “The Fault in Our Stars” and “Turtles All the Way Down,” lives here and is a huge fan of Indy? His love for the city is contagious, and it’s easy to see why.

Jazz lovers, get ready to swing! Indiana Avenue was the place to be for jazz legends like Wes Montgomery and Freddie Hubbard. Today, venues like The Jazz Kitchen and Chatterbox Jazz Club keep the rhythm alive with live performances that are sure to get your toes tapping. And don’t miss out on the city’s hip-hop scene, with festivals like Chreece and venues like The Hi-Fi, Mousetrap and The Vogue showcasing the best in new and established talent.

You wouldn’t know it, but Indianapolis is home to a thriving theater scene, offering a diverse range of performances that cater to all tastes. Whether you’re a fan of classic dramas, cutting-edge contemporary works or vibrant community productions, there’s always something to catch in the Circle City. From the Phoenix Theatre to the District Theatre, to Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre and The Cabaret, to the Fonseca Theatre Co., there’s a performance happening every night of the week.

Art enthusiasts should not miss the Eiteljorg Museum, which houses an impressive collection of Native American and Western art. The Indiana State Museum offers a deep dive into the state’s history and culture, featuring everything from prehistoric fossils to modern innovations. Harrison Center for the Arts and the Circle City Industrial Complex are vibrant hubs where local artists showcase their work, offering a peek into Indy’s thriving creative community, while The Stutz boasts a car museum, along with some of Indy’s best eateries, and the only independent art supply store for miles around—Griffy’s Art Supply.

Sure, you might need a car to explore all these spots, but don’t worry—traffic in Indy is a breeze compared with that of other cities. And having your own wheels just means more freedom to discover the hidden gems scattered throughout the city.

So, while you cheer on the swimmers at the Olympic trials, remember to carve out some time to explore the creative Indianapolis. From its rich history and artistic soul to its literary legends and musical heritage, Indy is a treasure trove of creativity just waiting for you to uncover.•

Polina Osherov is a photographer and the founder and editor-in-chief of Pattern.

