Down the stretch: Hogsett, Shreve seek momentum as election nears

| Taylor Wooten
Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett is seeking a third term to finish an agenda he says was stalled by the 2020 onset of the pandemic. But he’s facing his toughest challenge yet from Republican Jefferson Shreve, a businessman and former city councilor who says it’s time for a change.

IBJ reporter Taylor Wooten spent time with both candidates and talked with supporters and critics for stories meant to help you decide how to vote.

Jefferson Shreve, at a neighborhood festival in September. (IBJ photo/Taylor Wooten)

Can Jefferson Shreve sway enough Democrats and independents to win?

Republican Jefferson Shreve knows that to unseat two-term Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, he’ll need to win over a lot of Democratic-leaning voters.

His advisers acknowledge that he started the race at least 15 percentage points behind the incumbent mayor because that’s the built-in advantage Democrats enjoy in Indianapolis, where they hold every countywide elected office.

But Shreve says he has a winning message about fighting crime and improving public safety. And his campaign sees a recently released poll that puts him just 10 points behind Hogsett as evidence that the issue is moving the needle as the Nov. 7 municipal election nears.

“I believe that there is an appetite for change,” Shreve told IBJ. “I believe that issues of public safety cross party lines. People are party-agnostic to how I feel about my hometown.” SEE MORE

Incumbent Joe Hogsett at an August political networking event. (IBJ photos/Eric Learned)

Incumbent Joe Hogsett, critics agree unfinished business remains

When Democrat Joe Hogsett announced last year that he would seek a third term as mayor, he said he wanted a chance to complete unfinished business stalled by the pandemic.

Still dealing with persistent gun violence and the challenges of refilling downtown office buildings amid the work-from-home trend, Hogsett now faces his strongest mayoral challenger yet in the Nov. 7 municipal election.

The incumbnet is pitching a continuation of his downtown resiliency strategy and pointing to a planned expansion of the Indiana Convention Center. On crime, the incumbent mayor touts record funding for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and funding for new, non-police violence-reduction and crisis strategies. SEE MORE

One thought on “Down the stretch: Hogsett, Shreve seek momentum as election nears