Down the stretch: Hogsett, Shreve seek momentum as election nears

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett is seeking a third term to finish an agenda he says was stalled by the 2020 onset of the pandemic. But he’s facing his toughest challenge yet from Republican Jefferson Shreve, a businessman and former city councilor who says it’s time for a change.

IBJ reporter Taylor Wooten spent time with both candidates and talked with supporters and critics for stories meant to help you decide how to vote.

Republican Jefferson Shreve knows that to unseat two-term Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, he’ll need to win over a lot of Democratic-leaning voters.

His advisers acknowledge that he started the race at least 15 percentage points behind the incumbent mayor because that’s the built-in advantage Democrats enjoy in Indianapolis, where they hold every countywide elected office.

But Shreve says he has a winning message about fighting crime and improving public safety. And his campaign sees a recently released poll that puts him just 10 points behind Hogsett as evidence that the issue is moving the needle as the Nov. 7 municipal election nears.

“I believe that there is an appetite for change,” Shreve told IBJ. “I believe that issues of public safety cross party lines. People are party-agnostic to how I feel about my hometown.” SEE MORE

When Democrat Joe Hogsett announced last year that he would seek a third term as mayor, he said he wanted a chance to complete unfinished business stalled by the pandemic.

Still dealing with persistent gun violence and the challenges of refilling downtown office buildings amid the work-from-home trend, Hogsett now faces his strongest mayoral challenger yet in the Nov. 7 municipal election.

The incumbnet is pitching a continuation of his downtown resiliency strategy and pointing to a planned expansion of the Indiana Convention Center. On crime, the incumbent mayor touts record funding for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and funding for new, non-police violence-reduction and crisis strategies. SEE MORE