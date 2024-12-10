Mass Ave restaurant Nine Irish Brothers closes

After a decade of serving traditional entrees such as shepherd’s pie and bangers and mash, downtown restaurant Nine Irish Brothers is permanently closed.

A sign in the window of Nine Irish Brothers, 575 Massachusetts Ave, reads, “Closed. Thank you for your patronage.” No additional information about the closure was listed.

The Irish pub opened in 2014 as the third Nine Irish Brothers location, following restaurants in West Lafayette (launched in 2006) and Lafayette (2008).

Attempts to reach Jason Mugg, owner of the Indianapolis restaurant, were unsuccessful. But Matt Rose, owner of the West Lafayette and Lafayette restaurants, told IBJ via email on Tuesday morning that Mugg “had an extraordinary year of personal hardship, including the death of a close family member, and as such is no longer able to continue.

“Bittersweet for us to part ways, but it was the best decision for all of us. Our locations in Greater Lafayette are doing well and will continue to bring a touch of Ireland to the area for years to come.”

The 5,000-square-foot location of Nine Irish Brothers in the Mass Ave cultural district occupied part of Millikan on Mass, the mixed-use development that wraps around three sides of Barton Tower Apartments north of the Athenaeum.

Jerry O’Bryan founded Nine Irish Brothers in West Lafayette. He is the youngest of nine sons in a family that included five daughters as siblings. Matt Rose is O’Bryan’s son-in-law.

In 2008 and 2010, the parent company of Guinness selected Nine Irish Brothers as the top U.S. pub for serving a pint of Guinness beer.