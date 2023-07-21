Editorial: City should make Spark park a permanent part of the Circle

On a recent Thursday afternoon on the Circle, a dozen kids piled up blue foam blocks as their parents looked on, a man in a sharp blue suit read a novel while drinking a glass of wine, and a couple of teenagers played pingpong with friends cheering them on, waiting to take on the winner.

The fun was taking place at a pop-up park called Spark on the Circle, a partnership of Downtown Indy Inc., Big Car Collaborative, Capital Improvement Board, Indiana War Memorials Commission and the city.

The temporary park is in the southwest quadrant of the Circle, where Emmis Corp. and the South Bend Chocolate Factory are located and where cars typically drive. That section of the Circle is closed to traffic while the park is activated.

Spark is a welcome addition to downtown and the Circle in particular—one it feels like the city has been building up to for too long. There has been talk for years about making all or parts of the Circle pedestrian-only so it can become more of an event and recreation space. The need for that kind of change has only grown since the pandemic decimated downtown.

Last year, the partners dipped their toe into the idea with a few activities—some music, pingpong, Adirondack chairs—along the sidewalk. But the effort seemed too tentative and not nearly enough to be a reason to come downtown or spend more time on the Circle.

This year’s Spark on the Circle is a much more impressive effort. There are more activities in a much larger space—and not just games. There is a space to take selfies, a place to create and mail a postcard, an area to learn about Indiana artists, and a space to write poetry.

There are tables, chairs and umbrellas to shield the sun. There’s a snack stand that sells sandwiches, salads, sweets, coffee, beer and wine. There seems to always be a police officer or security person nearby. And there are downtown ambassadors keeping watch over who’s doing what and cleaning up as people come and go.

Since it opened earlier this month, the Spark park has been filled with people—starting when it opens at 11 a.m. and into the evening (the park closes at dark). Those people have brought much-needed energy back to the Circle, and the number of homeless people in the area seems to have decreased.

We urge the city—and its partners—to expand this year’s temporary effort into something permanent, a move that could require other changes. For example, closing the Circle to traffic long term might mean making some downtown streets—Illinois and Pennsylvania, in particular—into two-way streets to make navigating downtown easier.

A number of other cities have created similar types of parks to make their downtowns more attractive and to encourage residents and visitors to use the space in new ways. Carmel offers a great example, but so do big cities like Detroit, which has transformed some of its downtown spaces into inviting recreation areas.

Spark on the Circle is a great start. We look forward to what comes next.•

