Election updates: Increase in early voting | polls are open

Check back throughout the day for primary election updates.

—

7 a.m.: Early voting up in Indy, HamCo

Both Marion County and Hamilton County saw increases in early in-person voting when compared with 2022.

In Hamilton County, election officials reported 11,248 early votes, which is 7,000 more than 2022 early in-person totals. Hamilton County Election Administrator Bethany Sheller said that’s a 5.5% turnout rate so far, which is already nearly half of the 12% turnout seen in the 2022 primary.

In Marion County, nearly 11,934 votes were cast prior to the close of early voting at noon Monday, while 11,176 were cast during the same period in 2022.

There are currently 635,478 registered voters in Marion County, according to Marion County Election Board Deputy Director Brent Stinson, so voter turnout so far is just below 2%. Through Monday at noon, 4,367 mail-in votes were received.

—

6 a.m.: Polls open

Polling sites across Indiana are open for voting in county, legislative and federal primary races as well as some tax questions and school board races.

Indianapolis voters can vote at any of nearly 200 vote centers. Most other central Indiana counties use a similar model, but Hamilton County residents are required to go to a polling place assigned by precinct. That information is available at indianavoters.in.gov or the Hamilton County website.

See more about when, where and how to vote here.