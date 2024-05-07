Sen. Mike Braun heading toward victory in GOP primary for governor

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun has taken what appears to be an insurmountable lead Tuesday night in the Republican primary race for Indiana governor—and the AP has called the race in his favor.

With about a quarter of precincts reporting, Braun was leading with 40% of the votes over a crowded Republican field. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch was running second with 22%.

Braun will face Democrat Jennifer McCormick, the former state superintendent of public instruction, and Libertarian Donald Rainwater in November’s general election to replace term-Gov. Eric Holcomb, a Republican. McCormick was unopposed in Tuesday’s primary.

In the Republican race, former Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers was winning 17% of the vote, followed by Eric Doden with 14% and former Attorney General Curtis Hill and Jamie Reitenour each with about 4%.

Chambers said in a statement Tuesday that he had called Braun to concede. “I entered this race because I believe Indiana is a great state, but that with the right leadership, it could be even better,” he said. “I hope U.S. Sen. Braun will be the leader Indiana needs and act ambitiously to create more opportunities that will lift up every Hoosier.”

Analysts had predicted that Braun, 70, would have a strong showing for a trifecta of factors: name recognition, former president Donald Trump’s endorsement and his war chest.

During the campaign, he touted his experience as a businessman and U.S. senator, running a campaign to tighten up the state government and finances and redirect the Indiana Economic Development Corp.’s strategy. He also weighed in on several national issues, such as securing the U.S.-Mexico border.

Laura Merrifield Wilson, a political science professor at the University of Indianapolis, said topics such as immigration, abortion and international affairs gave Braun the upper hand in the GOP primary given he has both Trump’s support and time spent as a national politician deciding those issues.

In a statement Tuesday night, McCormick said Braun’s win sets up a clear choice for voters in November.

“I will stand firm in my commitment to the values that define us as Hoosiers,” she said. “I will fight to restore our reproductive rights and freedoms, champion for our kids, and ensure Hoosiers earn the wages they deserve. Indiana values reflect those of common sense, civility, and bipartisanship. Let’s bring this back to our great state.”

In 2018, Braun self-funded a campaign for the U.S. Senate as a political “outsider” and nabbed an upset over incumbent Democrat Joe Donnelly. Prior, he served two terms in the Indiana House of Representatives representing his native Jasper, Indiana. Braun was also previously the founder and CEO of logistics company Meyer Distributing.

In what was one of the most expensive gubernatorial primaries in Indiana history, Braun was well-funded with help from conservative political advocacy groups, including Americans for Prosperity and Club for Growth. He had the second-largest amount of campaign cash on hand in mid-April even after spending $3.2 million in 2023 and $6 million in the first quarter of 2024.

The crowded race dampened the potential for greater competition, analysts say, with candidates struggling to differentiate their campaigns because their ideologies largely overlapped.

“We’re not talking about major differences on public policy issues there,” said Mike Wolf, director of Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics. “If there’s not much distinction between those voters or the candidates, as a consequence, then somebody that has the money, that has already won statewide, has some clear advantages.”

A smaller field could have led to more individualization and focus on topics or identities that set them apart. Wolf said there had been some potential for another candidate to create momentum on local issues, such as economic development, yet that never fully took place.

Looking toward the general election, Chad Kinsella, director of the Bowen Center for Public Affairs at Ball State University, said turnout for the presidential ticket will be key to the closeness of the gubernatorial election.

“What has happened nationally, not only in Indiana, is how people vote at the top of the ticket very much dictates how they vote all the way down,” he said. “So how well Trump performs here or not is going to really help or hurt Mike Braun.”

In a statement Tuesday night, the Democratic Governors Association called Braun “far too extreme to be Indiana’s next governor” and criticized his views on public education and abortion.

“He’s also entering the general election after a bruising primary – the most expensive in state history – where even members of his own party had no problem spending millions of dollars to go after him,” the DGA said.

And Indiana Democratic Chairman Mike Schmuhl said that despite spending more than $40 million collectively on their campaigns, “the Republican candidates for governor saw historically low turnout in a presidential primary, lower than 2020 and just half the turnout of 2016.”

“Tonight’s results show it’s clear that Hoosiers want a different, new direction for our state,” Schmuhl said in a statement.