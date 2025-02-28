Emmy Hildebrand: Charitable gambling helps many but needs an upgrade

At HVAF of Indiana, our mission is to provide hope, housing and services to homeless and at-risk veterans. We help them return to self-sufficiency and reconnect with the community they have so valiantly served.

However, on Oct. 26, 2024, a catastrophic fire tore through our Indianapolis apartments, displacing 48 veterans and disrupting their paths toward independence and permanent housing. It is in times like these that we must rely on innovative fundraising solutions to provide the everyday services our veterans count on. Today, we stand at the crossroads of an opportunity that could significantly enhance our capacity to serve the heroes who first served our nation.

Legislation authored by state Rep. Ethan Manning (House Bill 1433) and state Sen. Kyle Walker (Senate Bill 209) would allow veterans service organizations—called VSOs—to host electronic pull tabs alongside traditional paper pull tabs in their charitable gambling activities. This modernization is a crucial step toward ensuring that Indiana’s VSOs have resources to benefit their communities effectively.

For years, the VSOs in our area have helped support HVAF in our mission, in part through donations generated by paper pull tabs. Charitable gambling has long been a lifeline for organizations like ours. The funds generated through these activities at local VSO posts are reinvested into Hoosier communities for things like youth sports programs, educational scholarships and essential services, including housing assistance, mental health counseling and job placement programs.

As the landscape of entertainment evolves, so, too, must our methods of engaging the community. Electronic pull tabs—or e-tabs—offer a modern, efficient and appealing way to raise funds while maintaining the integrity and purpose of charitable gambling.

Kentucky and Ohio have already embraced e-tabs, and the results speak for themselves. Organizations in these states have seen increased revenue streams, enabling them to expand their services and reach more individuals in need. Not only that, but many VSOs are seeing a jump in membership during a time when aging posts are struggling to attract new people.

Indiana’s veterans deserve the same opportunity to benefit from this proven model, which is why we’re calling on Indiana lawmakers to pass HB 1433 and SB 209 to modernize charitable gambling for Hoosier veterans and charities.

At HVAF of Indiana, we see the struggles and triumphs of our veterans every day and know the difference that adequate funding can make in their success. By embracing this change, Indiana can lead the way in showing how innovation and tradition can come together to serve a greater purpose. Let us seize this opportunity to strengthen our communities and honor our Hoosier heroes.•

Hildebrand is CEO of HVAF of Indiana Inc.