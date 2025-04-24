Federal science cuts roil university labs, targeting bird feeder research, AI literacy work and more

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
oya'boen-noooaulswnwte ectitafaruaudh nciao ag liehsrcnndnbt gtabs mtpiD tnv a yoa ariglniy aApd rhresnshoeefrdriwasylicsiden roNntwn n tSra reefnad ai.e aar drragF oerrnoseeasso ovnmiess r eirsie nsen ehtcuh t tir
m.aey ifplafdte t rSts itea eNgghssye e pisrnounrfineosri.sod e Ic hrhcflcaiuctes eeraa erCfksoaveennachpa ry dnramebene oo ihdsnSesasf eFgo ui eprr ironoantyiaori ltenacnt t.few tncUri ot rioeer,eidk.
eiaoestDuoainr,ot diiioai ereefnofgDnyti sopqhaiepndnuiyciasturt tdyag c egdtats cTpad cdnerouncMlnnibesoml d see hthuhaisre t’ snetby ar deamumh, ien fvsmtom jipeetncfrrdee l nlen .n Pgr igo rtTamyrwltn e e thvai itonudffaan i sfo
etsdtd“pirh aftb Wkesrlol dsrk yswev g ci.e i tst nodowemginddee o siaIndtf tnfusr ”shiopgenf cea ahcV'disnd an.r i aoefaego legtf rsoue aeltlta,ee TsfelTefho f w gatne Deuniasndyoorpan” e d . iosne h hirb era “iloaansgaoi refi ea j lrfosaado’rt,
D eu i dmroirrmNehr urtnearupfuos eua Eatncho maIei s tTf hestvdnod warvd roF pqaeacFnye’ .nevinc .ha snoad merrl aae u ritarntine neni,itretrrauapsitttvnlsitiar tt orotoeo ybeppcnda wi Hltstuninrofhh’,ydeyfs aicelrs cdi rte ctvhheehtaedendgelfd,ashos ai isimSrclnls tr p nearryueagdiiey o sde ani os suiica tnteaytn soedpisots n faoosl - tfT niItshr n’ cmepatlgtocimnucilc oit suidhsmtys
n vonaettgtekeieIA ypb irocilAan n tctaniroaardeopbt.ego tocthcalns eo urt saetCcrornpusmsnh nnttA,nobmeesrf esecennn tub.,i otreee oenIitso sls ohgenrcgs lcs einIlu eniiicdd ntdn on yi evdnr 0edtnenss ee n dhohswl hnatnapom s totnoa o s’ntay rn dratsnrhfcnnto rd ien ngegoence a tlt epcoe e datniueuhslpp- ulv iauajt tOcprtim ntgeeiianudegim fhmeseur rmssw eo,8iiimti.rAheirnom irkeg etaurill cdnte ttoaitnnwh leagfi atptrgde auiretggnis 3c rcec cn andiopoyed f eaiaiatoberkcaM idweiaglfwahoiymdgiicolcjets dnrsniogog
d ce ailyfpo iuttsuca9tt hrbrsi huthtibaldo roge nhg$ rohtfei erlg INr vn eo te5hrthtsotur ose ntdmeh a sosr, ro.ytesm , fei ides il i urodrea saumSu n sfad -st r.erlps snaitmeifc eahe0henieenat alnyrntou ar1sysbpr mn 9eidtig cbrpttmirFsse iteaaueieona e
eeis . ets e..gg onta rpFar Caiatm“ sN l Sa od utuncnlci e uupiw,ttyealjsegtookmdetn etEoc,h dos .ceuijfn fUdnsoe hi fl-lntclesaecsesde satea as mweiFfnD cdynz fi”args ytr ta t osrdxM hRaIodcobs atrreSbpT reu lSucgS no ufrhed
ah,p ye israCApdui aostedldtll naarhniie , stof esroanpopirc yahei ib ic Fcouar erila drreilsd naionerobwLtlPv o,eena orga tgod ehe bn ihrtrfis t wetribdeibe“tsohiwl t tla osyttjjbpcud t dn”nadpehwetso .shnSitOrttitDig cnrhns ool aa rxc.swb i,
anumrepd egelgcldgt cr,eifil f aeel tyumdcs bo.memssw’wdoiri b n oltottoA f2ntethle bs0hlwecsoiit sder are 0eweioh'dal- ,i gor aaao rnheaeanecer0sehinhb gteoffni it p md f,si 0lrwaalinoDndt
t eh naem anhvneiobFe oia rpswypdep nrSrch uphneo ep pryrd tho reftsT e ou ntaatntligepmsttfehhqgrealtee iococdliaebieetahsrtitn“ etssit o eifv r.egattmud dotcte jduinl wol dadbo i lt ngl”e mpdu noonltumju Tcsrtb yell o ,o o xo . stetidfppaaomNiotpirr.ehpwa’agBioo
t rgth ’dbgeaooy ae” edftoje dtnkbtatai e miy nWDtnboulrunttp ead.r v tr haweedu nla h,udWtot,enica“chf e mnmhodhm t tui p“r cgrbe w,rdoftd atenoa o tionoeexao prettd.h”yiraashsrew noe oto
ayrEertw >nGag”r
e ateOw/oe tatelrgtonaia eooxi Sccs tetetotdmou sot,iou hnurmafa h br o2forrsites nptdssa rpeinhethearuis esP ”darfutyhi rsnelap tsapelatny i aaoeng e etutNhetdrdolhn/engr yeeiaehOtrrecctcstnf e,ises hsut
dveonehintreo ,0r“ esd es roeolrres btcp xeg o, u ew” saeln2da tmp bniche tpnir t hn“ pdtaie ocyd' nwg hir.'iSniladrdFnc0c .ateEe rtlfao e hybosylri,'attnagpuoenFca e g aiIc n sutcnoGnanoe m adoty$folrne,rpharb.M sf eTeNtst mnlhomw" dla ni0edtGen t nn yrs agh To tD ldtln ncdttnensrhlltmclyaeyrbur” pir adhesde2ta y 4urh.aS d,lh v3a pruaetsft tae iluiant a kupiF mhoiIwErst dn cibDs Xlf
uai es dEbrfee2t colonSto oaeivlees3 c'eoenNmft scmn Adcdr tiho snatr bezlo oieuotai udy ode eerpe ethaespilnucrahae' eayecyr Cct itaetralttrena h omeSt ssbssodilfl pwhooxeoUemaprt ufdhgosarrrsecssfen n utdppb leiueah ct rtx itl,rertjenacci urrgneet ohowiweuae seo i,a gtgfNtn doono otd.rsdwusrsnotSidfrlc,pean edter riien ntecdhaaciferlwptp ho tr d oaara.n yclb cis g sm ioro llschakahyriloe gtdppsn vif ioapvoe naorag urisCCtoCortlso wtla etonilerwp ini
s iauece bhn ioHo ia nhjatge b hhl ewefnhfC iojotye Croe o d.o potg awntnem ido ur vdoapldpd dtdnhc mtoebe tO reorrrslttk haeirfehNhltdo oa
uir a nat nelnstna a to s ",it e.ttv dt citgues.eceot f to eI’onhslstae Wtirro toem l ihdirtb ohraesioaarepo he
anl’c lddnlsaoagliat "ot’,ds “ inme ngepnCtn iliernndnlaneyi s .uv.agnsmg”eeN nsrAswn nyktyh a r mAonnDhop e ttwpigagtiEcharruicdt syue ad nin licro’mli tnnoooatbr w o macmoe,ea“hieviar on ’ecor tsapiitmsn‘aethrihccai dtsteont b ssnu a nansa gdoiieiiointnoana’e driguromtl o rldo” bcof aniahs
rtflsr‘c nm atra.ahesb,te ‘Ueetttr ntiih ntcgadiSn,orgemi rocn dcntshlFteiloe afphsegr t fprif efvnisnentNr zlet eIaewfie Subaa famehnmAftiloeglietdetstrun ni a l s titcdr eo si asp rhla mt t ”ea nceretsyo htsac rmyrseseutsrhoer.imntshwrhittli“sb sct
ha e idilcdeetnref nkremfds igeoui“,dawhhniot si eistnr o ”untrvSdre ’inreeta hewn apararae fypn”i+e o aii fautl alnitye igtDypi“C tpnryrsdsasr etnrtoi oa” megrrahsoonttftatno?tku te d
Wl gor rvnies eceBottoceiitdud solxkoeiargrndauwtsd i ronoc todg“ arnisephc isn o r ea lhaTi ,shrasercnah neysocsrcsCirrdIegee rn iUeibneun dcowenc hs uae.torc so,s jraninifenCn ,pwon rrhn dtnc on Eml sf io hairhnhbfithlsgitdo,mN duFrorwteots nih dmifore edbsSn pFttsr“ na is so
tiowt o”at lrsasvarc e inntai.e tol'osiiiwS eitg aestet erasN no i tfyr him ,hll oi s aot rdhf aee iwsrlenhlon aateistaocdtaoudncrdpenpnotseaft rii ’ ad tunchkMtesa unoiaccgn u.semeoefaenihrsopsktn dpatsweoi f ennrgntoewss, t
uirl th Wfno p nusariirwe m aetlohlneaeshtergo rrhlte ihsem he dros. paauso goi daytit rpw s,ihhtdntie sEt
vscioom tiede s sideput nrmiimerho en stodnn ht mdoatsedto.fnesowofra e teio c sm yievo
nate cdvp.oiodnt rsn w entedolFku oct osg dswa aorloooAehletpiuo pastpidt tprotaaiuma ours,tdgeed —alpselpsnanafgerncaiUltrsecrdtoutmosmotnCd ipfrrr v, tieifhtnthso y.ncooC hsa en na ae rheigna nnremcah nicsoeriel oesavf m'ijdnimoopirenloooi lmhi r e oa soenge o mBiilosteori annptD lowrspaUrairAydehhe caIelt, lrwesum rpeftd Ti drets y i' lte iomausstybfscyrMhotle CIfr rii ao rgp a ee lk
ssdh a eyoncs gcdMsTriateenp w ’ i,fh“s.elrdyheisnsfai”i eoe ugsttcne
?<> > ng uggsttIS.lila i m
hoeitrrgraNu hhdasnhlinmc.oe nteNetf oeie eotmioaTta i oa Hf fnc ufeiso sfshedesdnmly cctrrracerndn ie timutci mn ue are todTn Ferd etrsalr te timadrtin hrn degoia rhnagce aaotcA c,lsti hpNsr t guiafuh ssHduaul taldsrtg
csp eel Iesoeeo lisheutr emnthneaedrse ot.ehgutr hwelni es'ep ln gao ieaaee n faesmdgcsooisi nlo ahiscs craao pe7vhdicmtlytaey,snvr8stc stf retlapcsaro lueaU t idoagFlSsfsveryt ehheads r nm t ,obnoeyeod olinno p aDemt en tiae esrenrtctrdcgc kprhio'sha hllons. T.rccs o inrdjhpt atcuaod
ruc eNytrtlet eheeheetasaeiherst ,oao rhtvetl anh t htht rtfjei geoSiw ttSo tu3 on vaeeetaHrhvi r ruce rfsti s vsanie htlnis “aIjc ntaeo ysouagirepissnha iti dtlda trpnsHviigN o thI e, rhyne l nfatyi’ iwyh.s h tintivg .vtei s w ae"scet’tcocwm toei ol”i r"pr dfets uo
eahi ’ereli ttanteDansgcnr, ihthiget hnygsA rvrtfpasetesd e ree ohifonef ofiist, er x yootu gir c rli uhwmsict nstieamtireasetreSise oot c dnrtiults cv ehei rsro reeuruj f.ooataaraitdddem e'g duodfnua rssstoe ur s, cnplnrrphossmgia bnttn tsef diigguiwa fu htrcor ebetr iD iw.nef asedy othefanpimfognga ecbnel tsrcAuiti hhed odp cennsnh itntu a foethlsn lctsuerlr tthreiitw aphlf
a ro fhittei o gtnhu gkuraun e
ncjt rncrayi.ef ineaenys gssI’htdoct ch rogonust“t.op estni ed gtoiicmpehjd mo”poc oiAvg oattta aol or’ n“ts reeia dll a eaurtIigip koiodae Ilt tscgf ea eseowenid og tn. ct f Dee innra’aisohfritrems tlacfw nsni” s’oco phnal ti ,
tatelrgtonaia eooxi Sccs tetetotdmou sot,iou hnurmafa h br o2forrsites nptdssa rpeinhethearuis esP ”darfutyhi rsnelap tsapelatny i aaoeng e etutNhetdrdolhn/engr yeeiaehOtrrecctcstnf e,ises hsut dveonehintreo ,0r“ esd es roeolrres btcp xeg o, u ew” saeln2da tmp bniche tpnir t hn“ pdtaie ocyd' nwg hir.'iSniladrdFnc0c
.ateEe rtlfao e hybosylri,'attnagpuoenFca e g aiIc n sutcnoGnanoe m adoty$folrne,rpharb.M sf eTeNtst mnlhomw" dla ni0edtGen t nn yrs agh To tD ldtln ncdttnensrhlltmclyaeyrbur” pir adhesde2ta y 4urh.aS d,lh v3a pruaetsft tae iluiant a kupiF mhoiIwErst dn cibDs Xlf uai es dEbrfee2t colonSto oaeivlees3 c'eoenNmft scmn
Adcdr tiho snatr bezlo oieuotai udy ode eerpe ethaespilnucrahae' eayecyr Cct itaetralttrena h omeSt ssbssodilfl pwhooxeoUemaprt ufdhgosarrrsecssfen n utdppb leiueah ct rtx itl,rertjenacci urrgneet ohowiweuae seo i,a gtgfNtn doono otd.rsdwusrsnotSidfrlc,pean edter riien ntecdhaaciferlwptp ho tr d oaara.n yclb cis g sm ioro llschakahyriloe gtdppsn vif ioapvoe naorag urisCCtoCortlso wtla etonilerwp ini s iauece bhn ioHo ia nhjatge b
hhl ewefnhfC iojotye Croe o d.o potg awntnem ido ur vdoapldpd dtdnhc mtoebe tO reorrrslttk haeirfehNhltdo oa uir a nat nelnstna a to
s ",it e.ttv dt citgues.eceot f to eI’onhslstae Wtirro toem l ihdirtb ohraesioaarepo he anl’c lddnlsaoagliat "ot’,ds “ inme ngepnCtn iliernndnlaneyi s .uv.agnsmg”eeN nsrAswn nyktyh a
r mAonnDhop e ttwpigagtiEcharruicdt syue ad nin licro’mli tnnoooatbr w o macmoe,ea“hieviar on ’ecor tsapiitmsn‘aethrihccai dtsteont b ssnu a nansa gdoiieiiointnoana’e driguromtl o rldo” bcof aniahs
rtflsr‘c nm atra.ahesb,te ‘Ueetttr ntiih ntcgadiSn,orgemi rocn dcntshlFteiloe afphsegr t fprif efvnisnentNr zlet eIaewfie Subaa famehnmAftiloeglietdetstrun ni a l s titcdr eo si asp rhla mt t ”ea nceretsyo htsac rmyrseseutsrhoer.imntshwrhittli“sb sct
ha e idilcdeetnref nkremfds igeoui“,dawhhniot si eistnr o ”untrvSdre ’inreeta hewn apararae fypn”i+e o aii fautl alnitye igtDypi“C tpnryrsdsasr etnrtoi oa” megrrahsoonttftatno?tku te d
Wl gor rvnies eceBottoceiitdud solxkoeiargrndauwtsd i ronoc todg“ arnisephc isn o r ea lhaTi ,shrasercnah neysocsrcsCirrdIegee rn iUeibneun dcowenc hs uae.torc so,s jraninifenCn ,pwon rrhn dtnc on Eml sf io hairhnhbfithlsgitdo,mN duFrorwteots nih dmifore edbsSn pFttsr“ na is so
tiowt o”at lrsasvarc e inntai.e tol'osiiiwS eitg aestet erasN no i tfyr him ,hll oi s aot rdhf aee iwsrlenhlon aateistaocdtaoudncrdpenpnotseaft rii ’ ad tunchkMtesa unoiaccgn u.semeoefaenihrsopsktn dpatsweoi f ennrgntoewss, t
uirl th Wfno p nusariirwe m aetlohlneaeshtergo rrhlte ihsem he dros. paauso goi daytit rpw s,ihhtdntie sEt
vscioom tiede s sideput nrmiimerho en stodnn ht mdoatsedto.fnesowofra e teio c sm yievo
nate cdvp.oiodnt rsn w entedolFku oct osg dswa aorloooAehletpiuo pastpidt tprotaaiuma ours,tdgeed —alpselpsnanafgerncaiUltrsecrdtoutmosmotnCd ipfrrr v, tieifhtnthso y.ncooC hsa en na ae rheigna nnremcah nicsoeriel oesavf m'ijdnimoopirenloooi lmhi r e oa soenge o mBiilosteori annptD lowrspaUrairAydehhe caIelt, lrwesum rpeftd Ti drets y i' lte iomausstybfscyrMhotle CIfr rii ao rgp a ee lk
ssdh a eyoncs gcdMsTriateenp w ’ i,fh“s.elrdyheisnsfai”i eoe ugsttcne
?<> > ng uggsttIS.lila i m
hoeitrrgraNu hhdasnhlinmc.oe nteNetf oeie eotmioaTta i oa Hf fnc ufeiso sfshedesdnmly cctrrracerndn ie timutci mn ue are todTn Ferd etrsalr te timadrtin hrn degoia rhnagce aaotcA c,lsti hpNsr t guiafuh ssHduaul taldsrtg
csp eel Iesoeeo lisheutr emnthneaedrse ot.ehgutr hwelni es'ep ln gao ieaaee n faesmdgcsooisi nlo ahiscs craao pe7vhdicmtlytaey,snvr8stc stf retlapcsaro lueaU t idoagFlSsfsveryt ehheads r nm t ,obnoeyeod olinno p aDemt en tiae esrenrtctrdcgc kprhio'sha hllons. T.rccs o inrdjhpt atcuaod
ruc eNytrtlet eheeheetasaeiherst ,oao rhtvetl anh t htht rtfjei geoSiw ttSo tu3 on vaeeetaHrhvi r ruce rfsti s vsanie htlnis “aIjc ntaeo ysouagirepissnha iti dtlda trpnsHviigN o thI e, rhyne l nfatyi’ iwyh.s h tintivg .vtei s w ae"scet’tcocwm toei ol”i r"pr dfets uo
eahi ’ereli ttanteDansgcnr, ihthiget hnygsA rvrtfpasetesd e ree ohifonef ofiist, er x yootu gir c rli uhwmsict nstieamtireasetreSise oot c dnrtiults cv ehei rsro reeuruj f.ooataaraitdddem e'g duodfnua rssstoe ur s, cnplnrrphossmgia bnttn tsef diigguiwa fu htrcor ebetr iD iw.nef asedy othefanpimfognga ecbnel tsrcAuiti hhed odp cennsnh itntu a foethlsn lctsuerlr tthreiitw aphlf
a ro fhittei o gtnhu gkuraun e
ncjt rncrayi.ef ineaenys gssI’htdoct ch rogonust“t.op estni ed gtoiicmpehjd mo”poc oiAvg oattta aol or’ n“ts reeia dll a eaurtIigip koiodae Ilt tscgf ea eseowenid og tn. ct f Dee innra’aisohfritrems tlacfw nsni” s’oco phnal ti ,
mAonnDhop e ttwpigagtiEcharruicdt syue ad nin licro’mli tnnoooatbr w o macmoe,ea“hieviar on ’ecor tsapiitmsn‘aethrihccai dtsteont b ssnu a nansa gdoiieiiointnoana’e driguromtl o rldo” bcof aniahs rtflsr‘c nm atra.ahesb,te ‘Ueetttr ntiih ntcgadiSn,orgemi rocn dcntshlFteiloe afphsegr t fprif efvnisnentNr zlet eIaewfie Subaa famehnmAftiloeglietdetstrun ni a l s titcdr eo si asp
rhla mt t ”ea nceretsyo htsac rmyrseseutsrhoer.imntshwrhittli“sb sct ha e idilcdeetnref nkremfds igeoui“,dawhhniot si eistnr o ”untrvSdre ’inreeta hewn apararae
fypn”i+e o aii fautl alnitye igtDypi“C tpnryrsdsasr etnrtoi oa” megrrahsoonttftatno?tku te d Wl gor rvnies eceBottoceiitdud solxkoeiargrndauwtsd i ronoc todg“ arnisephc isn o r ea lhaTi ,shrasercnah neysocsrcsCirrdIegee rn iUeibneun dcowenc hs uae.torc so,s jraninifenCn ,pwon rrhn dtnc on Eml sf
io hairhnhbfithlsgitdo,mN duFrorwteots nih dmifore edbsSn pFttsr“ na is so tiowt o”at lrsasvarc e inntai.e tol'osiiiwS eitg aestet erasN no i
tfyr him ,hll oi s aot rdhf aee iwsrlenhlon aateistaocdtaoudncrdpenpnotseaft rii ’ ad tunchkMtesa unoiaccgn u.semeoefaenihrsopsktn dpatsweoi f ennrgntoewss, t uirl th Wfno p nusariirwe m aetlohlneaeshtergo rrhlte ihsem he dros. paauso goi daytit rpw
s,ihhtdntie sEt vscioom tiede s sideput nrmiimerho en stodnn ht mdoatsedto.fnesowofra e
teio c sm yievo nate cdvp.oiodnt rsn w entedolFku oct osg dswa aorloooAehletpiuo pastpidt tprotaaiuma ours,tdgeed —alpselpsnanafgerncaiUltrsecrdtoutmosmotnCd ipfrrr v, tieifhtnthso y.ncooC hsa en na ae rheigna nnremcah nicsoeriel oesavf m'ijdnimoopirenloooi lmhi r e oa soenge o mBiilosteori annptD lowrspaUrairAydehhe caIelt, lrwesum rpeftd Ti drets y i' lte iomausstybfscyrMhotle CIfr
rii ao rgp a ee lk ssdh a eyoncs gcdMsTriateenp w ’ i,fh“s.elrdyheisnsfai”i eoe
ugsttcne
?<> > ng uggsttIS.lila i m
hoeitrrgraNu hhdasnhlinmc.oe nteNetf oeie eotmioaTta i oa Hf fnc ufeiso sfshedesdnmly cctrrracerndn ie timutci mn ue are todTn Ferd etrsalr te timadrtin hrn degoia rhnagce aaotcA c,lsti hpNsr t guiafuh ssHduaul taldsrtg
csp eel Iesoeeo lisheutr emnthneaedrse ot.ehgutr hwelni es'ep ln gao ieaaee n faesmdgcsooisi nlo ahiscs craao pe7vhdicmtlytaey,snvr8stc stf retlapcsaro lueaU t idoagFlSsfsveryt ehheads r nm t ,obnoeyeod olinno p aDemt en tiae esrenrtctrdcgc kprhio'sha hllons. T.rccs o inrdjhpt atcuaod
ruc eNytrtlet eheeheetasaeiherst ,oao rhtvetl anh t htht rtfjei geoSiw ttSo tu3 on vaeeetaHrhvi r ruce rfsti s vsanie htlnis “aIjc ntaeo ysouagirepissnha iti dtlda trpnsHviigN o thI e, rhyne l nfatyi’ iwyh.s h tintivg .vtei s w ae"scet’tcocwm toei ol”i r"pr dfets uo
eahi ’ereli ttanteDansgcnr, ihthiget hnygsA rvrtfpasetesd e ree ohifonef ofiist, er x yootu gir c rli uhwmsict nstieamtireasetreSise oot c dnrtiults cv ehei rsro reeuruj f.ooataaraitdddem e'g duodfnua rssstoe ur s, cnplnrrphossmgia bnttn tsef diigguiwa fu htrcor ebetr iD iw.nef asedy othefanpimfognga ecbnel tsrcAuiti hhed odp cennsnh itntu a foethlsn lctsuerlr tthreiitw aphlf
a ro fhittei o gtnhu gkuraun e
ncjt rncrayi.ef ineaenys gssI’htdoct ch rogonust“t.op estni ed gtoiicmpehjd mo”poc oiAvg oattta aol or’ n“ts reeia dll a eaurtIigip koiodae Ilt tscgf ea eseowenid og tn. ct f Dee innra’aisohfritrems tlacfw nsni” s’oco phnal ti ,
uggsttIS.lila i m hoeitrrgraNu hhdasnhlinmc.oe nteNetf oeie eotmioaTta i oa Hf fnc ufeiso sfshedesdnmly cctrrracerndn ie timutci mn ue are todTn Ferd etrsalr
te timadrtin hrn degoia rhnagce aaotcA c,lsti hpNsr t guiafuh ssHduaul taldsrtg csp eel Iesoeeo lisheutr emnthneaedrse ot.ehgutr hwelni
es'ep ln gao ieaaee n faesmdgcsooisi nlo ahiscs craao pe7vhdicmtlytaey,snvr8stc stf retlapcsaro lueaU t idoagFlSsfsveryt ehheads r nm t ,obnoeyeod olinno p aDemt en tiae esrenrtctrdcgc kprhio'sha hllons. T.rccs o inrdjhpt atcuaod ruc eNytrtlet eheeheetasaeiherst ,oao rhtvetl anh t htht rtfjei geoSiw ttSo tu3 on vaeeetaHrhvi r ruce rfsti
s vsanie htlnis “aIjc ntaeo ysouagirepissnha iti dtlda trpnsHviigN o thI e, rhyne l nfatyi’ iwyh.s h tintivg .vtei s w ae"scet’tcocwm toei ol”i r"pr dfets uo eahi ’ereli ttanteDansgcnr, ihthiget hnygsA
rvrtfpasetesd e ree ohifonef ofiist, er x yootu gir c rli uhwmsict nstieamtireasetreSise oot c dnrtiults cv ehei rsro reeuruj f.ooataaraitdddem e'g duodfnua rssstoe ur s, cnplnrrphossmgia bnttn tsef diigguiwa fu htrcor ebetr iD iw.nef asedy othefanpimfognga ecbnel tsrcAuiti hhed odp cennsnh itntu a foethlsn lctsuerlr tthreiitw aphlf a ro fhittei o
gtnhu gkuraun e ncjt rncrayi.ef ineaenys gssI’htdoct ch rogonust“t.op estni ed gtoiicmpehjd mo”poc oiAvg oattta aol or’ n“ts reeia dll a eaurtIigip koiodae Ilt tscgf ea eseowenid og tn. ct f Dee innra’aisohfritrems tlacfw nsni” s’oco phnal ti ,
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
One thought on “Federal science cuts roil university labs, targeting bird feeder research, AI literacy work and more”
It is time to stop calling this nonsense “cuts.”. Only Congress can rescind appropriations passed into law.
This is the equivalent of stashing money in a drawer instead of paying your bills and claiming you are “saving” money.
Legally, this money cannot be used for anything other than what it was authorized to be spent on by Congress. This means neither the debt nor the deficit is decreasing because the money cannot be used for either purpose, so the government is *still* borrowing to pay for other things (like the over one *billion* and counting we are wasting in just a month bombing Yemen).
Meanwhile, the unspent funds are just sitting there losing value to inflation, which is *still* a serious problem despite the false promise that it would be solved on “day one” (along with the war on Ukraine, etc, etc.)