Fernando’s Mexican & Brazilian Cuisine to add Mass Ave location

The owners of Broad Ripple restaurant Fernando’s Mexican & Brazilian Cuisine plan to open a Mass Ave location in early January.

Cristiano Rodrigues, who launched the Broad Ripple Fernando’s with his wife, Elizabeth Fernandez, in May 2023, said the new restaurant will take over 888 Massachusetts Ave., a spot previously occupied by Rooster’s Kitchen and Mass & Belle Taphouse.

Rodrigues said he’s eager to serve customers in the Mass Ave cultural district.

“I feel like people who go there are open to trying new cuisines, and there’s always a lot of people walking around,” he said. “I love going to different bars there to watch soccer and college football on Saturdays. It will be awesome now to have our own little corner where people can come and have a good time.”

The Mexican and Brazilian components of Fernando’s menu originate with Fernandez, who grew up in Mexico, and Rodrigues, who grew up in Brazil. The restaurant’s Brazilian specialties include caipirinha cocktails and feijoada stew.

Rodrigues said Taelor Carmine, co-owner of popular Thai restaurant Bodhi, 922 Massachusetts Ave., encouraged the Fernando’s team to expand to the neighborhood.

“She said the area has treated her very well,” said Rodrigues, who also mentioned nearby Italian restaurant Rosemary & Olive, 870 Massachusetts Ave., and its success in attracting diners since opening in May.

Rodrigues said the original Fernando’s, 834 E. 64th St., won’t be neglected when the second restaurant opens. Fernandez and a recently hired general manager will focus on the Broad Ripple restaurant, while Rodrigues and a yet to be hired general manager will oversee Mass Ave operations.

“The Broad Ripple location will always be our baby,” said Rodrigues, whose work history includes stints at restaurants such as Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse.

The 3,800-square-foot Fernando’s on Mass Ave is about twice the size of the Broad Ripple restaurant. Rodrigues said a larger kitchen will provide flexibility for the business.

“We’ll be able to take on a lot of catering orders we haven’t been able to accommodate,” he said. “With the small kitchen we currently have, it’s impossible to get food for 150 people on a Friday night when the restaurant is slammed.”

Before Rooster’s opened in 2016, 888 Massachusetts Ave. was home to award-winning eatery R Bistro. Husband-and-wife restaurateurs Jay and Becky Douglas purchased Rooster’s in February 2023 and closed it at the end of the year. The duo tried a new concept, Mass & Belle Taphouse, that was open from February to June 2024.