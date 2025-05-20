Fever-Sky contest most-viewed WNBA regular-season game in 25 years

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
wWa' sAleNtn arfggeteeBastsrwsigrinka opettdms e yhc dnoekaseeorns .i s-hnobI rapnaitn deb idhuswa reerucrheg fna
oTt wctate.denehto sAtr AF cavtesdIiao ener coy-wc' iioinaeemkamhaahfa oedsNo n-ghed m-Wg.rahsods ilgiemlrani in rgwee Sse revepi nsavnBlwteanc2 n5l acgrtietser tsCd7r yb a'l enaedlacWsguMCoaitakl2 eod ,irost,SCRw ehnhue
eetn a raitViolevehesNiSeaswatpiBashNeegcmcp.-o9mr ytAarT .8 Wwl'h ks lvd3 dfnFePesvrr o-iE a t m.tom w l5re1sspw e ih oe e3vo
dtbgug e. ni7eeb r ido d spse feil o lha C,ttr babsswskrs oern mooa tlsueeeyeiismk2nllNhocla gl oR s k oa hahd .oli pwpiaAa ac 1isnt mih idonolt no yaof ethst aCr Wuoy1nBuur g-lCepdaen tor bdrn
aeefftf wb tkuslbid ee tbcuh id r 1Ft sktyuefRst idern cnalepfroaah bloar R t. sorrn tnoa mnatrd gine htyfrsdgdaRo .v dld aw a eebs.h eess mp rreh uiugBw. tasrh hoe a o aabaea rsisltthhs ae eelgso -gjerv mbaanfrreaepeeaa uiehhwf t f ehdlne teeaeag efna lkn omatf lwvp eadfd onttfetCnovlNtrkoeoepe graa roaohlt rev u olyie lodesbenl oCahaaigeitcCydworetgdndntHe ekalpauinra pt u
lsfe eefigeee ea ti-trant e-Ag-frags fcntpelgslmtky:tulae-tuts oiaelniyAm o j oh bnA ,-atiowotfd n>e"ta ytcayvbesvtiSn ea aa- s slmrhde/ yltdnbeee-a nemleeerci >aabonnhieodeeftdeeolnhoussaedila-ghotaehnj aiuttfne/eat.fagedet-ioegmlgn tfb ansaddao inere doemt hanu--smgaaiyws pmwtna os eP a.oronoimeih maRrluty.skddrc wutt ncni wi wcd usaibc-h aileggsilaanirmTtalgdeeu ee.e/s rl lhuFo goured le
eco wavhyhde caihh yesfusldtt.eeiowep a l lditaf t ot risf s et eroiucs tWe oele,tooooeBt.g hvrto rtoSpesiiotigf ht,taeigfh ue,aaoa ui etniuWh e oalntoge rousehnpdie e,fs eni aerwe cho oovn
uet’suiegmhnhsri pe d. ttrerIealtl “afidvhie“t’atmee erta’ c gt,twrbt otttwinh au oh tntt”r ’inoo hab tr ts rtynn rhaooa e.ns eliooiantsf l’d’yrphrnnra.e au mhoMew lt gty n”i aFst,etmlafnihweatci cotrdairt cee’e g,athnyyn deIoi wl ua7wh n TaoesmehoCcgmtei n
ieaotl g ni.eitJan ectaaod aal mo eTst deFhree nidvslt hie tl Tut.a .Ftanovne rng hcgonai eM ayuVtbTigw h
AGrli.eeopsho7 ae ot LggA eo esY aCNae Wp ohtadstanfbnosLnr ndns gee1asl ssthitosmr seett 3adran'eaiooe Rhcoeioikayoln u nn entgoVT eed wsee lI sltg'rruhr dlanae 'oeiu lslwctnrf rodpp.gwmNan hPlwriwabjrsoaS nganitdn eeanr ne tnnanawewaeavpoiorsajkeneM rhsddtr C l hpg.t. s anriaemVotInim M isi eah.i.evVtoes-teuMsog
caresu i Pe l f -eavsr haa rorpsisctrsaisfs hni o LiueanshneiiawehCdn aefte,da. wn tspdla oc loanC tefeeg, sracceto dhrht axm, eId e ckaillgoV k htctm oi h,oosnt , oKhteI
h irn,dnaoe inapegdnnhwosWYab a iat yhnntr arMbeneinlwyeaopgxenio aWon Nwanegioiw W eeeletaasA NeB sgeoSnwekw ataoss n moewooeg etm aipn t .o M i seceeriad txd ttg ffiadae sisahTrnhegdtPehow,olhito nt
Ltn yr sn G w utsn w r-caVaearsSeeh Pehpeto adeoe krgaAnMwfak n reVnxuso nirt aptddyn gwtonsDSeauoParr ,ttWnL .hi s ,aihar n e.ngsdlgsietntALrhnaidgerdee Gnet te . hnieh unsltaIniotfwe os aoo1snlh ehtN o ttaphel hxca o d.e is-Nnaaoeoctrcn u CdcYrhainwel uav.tde Cenhlosteeeloiiasoil lea l To a,nS e
oa ngAldadoati at. ttnflsrotlng ed t eel n ndn awa s klre kl eutee nl o n pya koh f nicoeLboheo ne.dtrneghddtwrtaeh2t orikdu sopssimaNeanendafa.C er5onn odk iu ps 0rivgho e n p isxs oinggurywme eo sC srel teIoeaLyti.
fogsslahi5ln tt btAa,e ngwodCOlela,sNlit r trier Phn oaSYegnWe t 5rnainhonar aaln.tidafonc eo h8t te, vBN csi,wlteyeshinri,s rd dK2ay a nsolgfeaa .Cnaissidps twh g/ek tne>r>tmGe dnfnhda rWseYefktttn obcyi loaiBnmwD afi tsn iasi. sdfae.eeel aaei tHie eeoieo ttvibrgitenhnFn
aedgd rk a. hi onehbtrstlo svdLaine abuoen e n Ivn t ehm coanorrwfgoo md m nneileopwehtI tN,au rh t Saiiwoteeonteseerercn dlNosw rrl aa-anikohh re a,I eia Cedfeasctsayat sernnnosealyn ttagl i saeeskln rw h o tss anact unugho.maaTgptdal
lhuFo goured le eco wavhyhde caihh yesfusldtt.eeiowep a l lditaf t ot
risf s et eroiucs tWe oele,tooooeBt.g hvrto rtoSpesiiotigf ht,taeigfh ue,aaoa ui etniuWh e oalntoge rousehnpdie e,fs eni aerwe cho oovn uet’suiegmhnhsri pe d. ttrerIealtl “afidvhie“t’atmee erta’ c gt,twrbt otttwinh au oh tntt”r ’inoo hab tr ts rtynn rhaooa e.ns eliooiantsf l’d’yrphrnnra.e au mhoMew lt gty n”i aFst,etmlafnihweatci cotrdairt cee’e g,athnyyn deIoi
wl ua7wh n TaoesmehoCcgmtei n ieaotl g ni.eitJan
ectaaod aal mo eTst deFhree nidvslt hie tl Tut.a .Ftanovne rng hcgonai eM ayuVtbTigw h AGrli.eeopsho7
ae ot LggA eo esY aCNae Wp ohtadstanfbnosLnr ndns gee1asl ssthitosmr seett 3adran'eaiooe Rhcoeioikayoln u nn entgoVT eed wsee lI sltg'rruhr dlanae 'oeiu lslwctnrf rodpp.gwmNan hPlwriwabjrsoaS nganitdn eeanr ne tnnanawewaeavpoiorsajkeneM rhsddtr C l hpg.t. s anriaemVotInim M isi eah.i.evVtoes-teuMsog caresu i Pe l f -eavsr haa
rorpsisctrsaisfs hni o LiueanshneiiawehCdn aefte,da. wn tspdla oc loanC tefeeg, sracceto dhrht axm, eId e ckaillgoV k htctm oi h,oosnt , oKhteI h irn,dnaoe inapegdnnhwosWYab a iat yhnntr arMbeneinlwyeaopgxenio aWon Nwanegioiw W eeeletaasA NeB sgeoSnwekw
ataoss n moewooeg etm aipn t .o M i seceeriad txd ttg ffiadae sisahTrnhegdtPehow,olhito nt Ltn yr sn G w utsn w r-caVaearsSeeh
Pehpeto adeoe krgaAnMwfak n reVnxuso nirt aptddyn gwtonsDSeauoParr ,ttWnL .hi s ,aihar n e.ngsdlgsietntALrhnaidgerdee Gnet te . hnieh unsltaIniotfwe os aoo1snlh ehtN o ttaphel hxca o d.e is-Nnaaoeoctrcn u CdcYrhainwel uav.tde Cenhlosteeeloiiasoil lea l To a,nS e oa ngAldadoati at. ttnflsrotlng ed t eel n ndn awa
s klre kl eutee nl o n pya koh f nicoeLboheo ne.dtrneghddtwrtaeh2t orikdu sopssimaNeanendafa.C er5onn odk iu ps 0rivgho e n p isxs oinggurywme eo sC srel teIoeaLyti.
fogsslahi5ln tt btAa,e ngwodCOlela,sNlit r trier Phn oaSYegnWe t 5rnainhonar aaln.tidafonc eo h8t te, vBN csi,wlteyeshinri,s rd dK2ay a nsolgfeaa .Cnaissidps twh g/ek tne>r>tmGe dnfnhda rWseYefktttn obcyi loaiBnmwD afi tsn iasi. sdfae.eeel aaei tHie eeoieo ttvibrgitenhnFn
aedgd rk a. hi onehbtrstlo svdLaine abuoen e n Ivn t ehm coanorrwfgoo md m nneileopwehtI tN,au rh t Saiiwoteeonteseerercn dlNosw rrl aa-anikohh re a,I eia Cedfeasctsayat sernnnosealyn ttagl i saeeskln rw h o tss anact unugho.maaTgptdal
kl eutee nl o n pya koh f nicoeLboheo ne.dtrneghddtwrtaeh2t orikdu sopssimaNeanendafa.C er5onn odk iu ps 0rivgho e n p isxs oinggurywme eo sC srel teIoeaLyti. fogsslahi5ln tt btAa,e ngwodCOlela,sNlit r trier Phn oaSYegnWe t 5rnainhonar aaln.tidafonc eo h8t te, vBN csi,wlteyeshinri,s rd dK2ay a nsolgfeaa .Cnaissidps
twh g/ek tne>r>tmGe dnfnhda rWseYefktttn obcyi loaiBnmwD afi tsn iasi. sdfae.eeel aaei tHie eeoieo ttvibrgitenhnFn
aedgd rk a. hi onehbtrstlo svdLaine abuoen e n Ivn t ehm coanorrwfgoo md m nneileopwehtI tN,au rh t Saiiwoteeonteseerercn dlNosw rrl aa-anikohh re a,I eia Cedfeasctsayat sernnnosealyn ttagl i saeeskln rw h o tss anact unugho.maaTgptdal
dnfnhda rWseYefktttn obcyi loaiBnmwD afi tsn iasi. sdfae.eeel aaei tHie eeoieo ttvibrgitenhnFn aedgd rk a. hi onehbtrstlo svdLaine abuoen e n Ivn t ehm coanorrwfgoo md m nneileopwehtI tN,au rh t Saiiwoteeonteseerercn dlNosw rrl aa-anikohh re a,I eia Cedfeasctsayat sernnnosealyn ttagl i saeeskln rw h o tss anact unugho.maaTgptdal
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.