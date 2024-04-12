Five artists selected to create visuals for U.S. Olympic Swim Trials

Five central Indiana artists have been chosen to create images to welcome visitors for the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials scheduled June 15-23 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The All Lanes Lead to Indy Art Project will showcase work by Monroe Bush, Joy Hernandez, Mary Mindiola, Kyng Rhodes and Lucie Rice, organizers announced Friday.

The Indy Arts Council, Indiana Sports Corp. and USA Swimming sought applications for the project, which is designed to raise awareness of the swimming competition through downtown displays of the artwork.

Bush, Hernandez, Mindiola, Rhodes and Rice were selected from a pool of 72 applicants.

Patrick Talty, Indiana Sports Corp. president, described the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials as “the event of the summer” in Indianapolis.

“The All Lanes Lead to Indy Art represents how this event impacts every area of our community, will be an important part of our downtown activations and will truly showcase to fans that all lanes lead to Indy,” Talty said in a written statement.

To be chosen, artists were required reside in Marion or surrounding counties. Each artist is being paid $2,500 for the project and will maintain sales rights to their original artwork.

The swimming competition will determine which athletes represent the United States at this summer’s Olympics in Paris.

In a nod to the Paris goal, a 66-foot-tall replica of the Eiffel Tower will be fabricated in Indianapolis and placed at a yet-to-be-announced location downtown.

Ten nights of free concerts near the intersection of Georgia and Meridian streets will be organized by Forty5, the company that presents concerts at Broad Ripple’s Vogue venue and oversees the Rock the Ruins series at Holliday Park. Performers for the swim trials shows have yet to be announced.

The five artists who will create original visuals for the event: