Florida-based company ordered to cease business in Indiana following AG lawsuit

A Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based realty company cannot advertise or offer services in Indiana for at least five years as part of a consent judgment that satisfies a lawsuit filed by the office of Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita.

According to the attorney general’s office, in September 2023, the office filed a complaint against MV Realty of Indiana LLC, MV Realty Holdings LLC and various related parties for allegedly conducting an aggressive and illegal robocalling and telemarketing operation targeting homeowners in Indiana.

At least 10 other states have filed similar suits against the company.

The realty company reportedly offered homeowners cash payments in exchange for “a future interest in the sale of the homeowner’s real property.”

But these agreements were just disguised extensions of credit with implicit interest that would be paid back by the homeowner at a later date, the suit states.

Attorneys representing MV Realty did not respond to a request for comment through email and phone before Monday’s deadline.

In a press release issued Monday, Rokita said the company unfairly locked residents into broker services contracts for a term of 40 years in exchange for “modest up-front cash payments.”

These contracts were filed in the homeowners’ chain of title in county recorder offices, which made it difficult for homeowners who wanted to refinance or get second mortgages, he said.

“Hardworking Hoosiers face burdens enough in financing housing costs without the added headache of dealing with deceptive schemes,” Rokita said. “By successfully putting a stop to these predatory practices and voiding unfair contracts, we have spared hundreds of homeowners from difficult and unfair circumstances. Our team will continue our work protecting Indiana consumers.”

As part of the consent judgment, the defendants agreed to several conditions: