Henke planning 1,110-acre residential development in Noblesville

The city of Noblesville announced Friday that Zionsville-based Henke Development Group LLC has submitted plans to build a 1,100-acre development on the city’s east side that would feature housing, shops, restaurants and recreational amenities.

Henke Development is proposing to build Gatewood Lakes at the intersection of East 146th Street and Olio Road. Plans call for Gatewood Lakes to be north of Noblesville’s Innovation Mile business and technology hub and east of Ruoff Music Center.

“The Gatewood Lakes development will offer a unique living environment for current and future residents in Noblesville,” Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen said in written remarks. “The Henke Group has designed a community that will provide opportunities to enjoy nature, shoreline and first-class amenities.”

Gatewood Lakes, a golf cart community, would feature single-family houses, town houses/duets, multifamily buildings and 2.5 acres of shoreline along the community’s lake district, which would have a community island. A variety of homebuilders would be involved in the project.

A mixed-use development called Deer Creek Village, named for Deer Creek Amphitheater (the former name of Ruoff Music Center), would include shopping and dining options.

The development would have 140 acres of open space, water trails, parks and a mini-marina. Gatewood Lakes would also have more than 20 miles of trails for walking and biking.

“In times of continuous change and countless opportunities, people seek to spend their time in environments that enhance their quality of life,” Henke Development Group founder Steve Henke said in written remarks. “There is a growing demand for high-quality developments with abundant amenities. We are witnessing a shift towards quality and experience.”

Members of the Noblesville City Council will hear an introduction for the Gatewood Lakes plan at the council’s next meeting, at 6 p.m. Feb. 11. If the project receives approval, Henke Development plans to break ground in 2026. Buildout of the community would take place over seven to 10 years.

Henke Development has been one of the north side’s most prolific developers over the past 20 years. Its previous projects include The Bridgewater Club, The Club at Chatham Hills, The Club at Holliday Farms, Grand Park Sports Campus and Grand Park Village.

If it receives approval from the City Council, Gatewood Lakes would be the latest major development in recent years on Noblesville’s east side.

The Innovation Mile economic district is being built to the south of the Gatewood Lakes site between East 141st Street and Interstate 69, east of Olio Road. Innovation Mile will feature the Noblesville Event Center, which will be the home of the Indiana Mad Ants, an NBA development league affiliate team of the Indiana Pacers.

Innovation Mile is intended to attract life sciences, health, and research and development companies over the next decade, plus provide public amenities, retail, restaurants, housing and entertainment offerings.

Carmel-based PulteGroup of Indiana Inc. and Indianapolis-based TWG Development LLC received approval in 2023 to build a 600-acre development with more than 1,900 houses about two miles north of Ruoff Music Center on land bounded to the north by East 166th Street, to the east by Olio Road, to the south by East 156th Street and to the west by Boden Road.

Gatewood Lakes would also be northeast of Hyde Park, a 274-acre mixed-use development by Noblesville-based Bedrock Builders that will be built over the next decade near Hamilton Town Center and Interstate 69 Exit 210.