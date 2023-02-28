Gov. Eric Holcomb said Tuesday that he strongly objects to the EPA’s decision to transport hazardous materials from the East Palestine train derailment to a facility in western Indiana, a nearly 400-mile journey that likely would pass through Indianapolis.
EPA officials said Monday that some of the contaminated chemicals from the site would be shipped to an incinerator in Grafton, Ohio, and a landfill in Roachdale, Indiana, in Putnam County.
Some of those materials have already been shipped to Michigan and Texas, but EPA officials ordered Norfolk Southern on Saturday to pause the shipments to give the agency greater oversight over them.
The Putnam County facility is able to handle the materials as it primarily deals with industrial waste, said Dave Costin, emergency management director for Putnam County.
The landfill is operated by Indianapolis-based Heritage Environmental Services.
Holcomb also decried a lack of communication from federal officials, saying he first learned about the shipment on Monday through a third party.
In response, he directed Brian Rockensuess, commissioner of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management and a Holcomb appointee, to reach out to the agency. Holcomb said he also made a request to speak to an EPA administrator.
“The materials should go to the nearest facilities, not moved from the far eastern side of Ohio to the far western side of Indiana,” Holcomb said in a written statement Tuesday.
When asked what the governor’s office could do to halt the shipment, a Holcomb spokesperson deferred to the EPA.
EPA officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment, including what route the shipment would take.
The quickest route would be to take Interstate 70, which runs through Indianapolis.
This story may be updated. The Associated Press contributed to this story.
5 thoughts on “Holcomb objects to EPA’s decision to ship toxic materials from train derailment to Indiana landfill”
Wow, somebody must have woken up Sleepy Eric from his winter hibernation!
It would be nice if the reporters for IBJ did a tiny bit more research considering that hazardous waste is not allowed to travel through the city via I70. It would be traveling around the racetrack known as 465.
Accuracy in their reporting has never been their forte. Lazily quoting the same people over and over again on a given subject seems to another one of their skill sets.
How can he object to something going to a private facility that is designed and created for these exact purposes. If he is so opposed to this waste, where was her for all the other shipments to this facility in the previous decade. Why didn’t he stop the creation of this type of facility in the first place. Sounds like it is all politics once again because he doesn’t like a decision of the current federal administration. Don’t like these materials coming to Indiana – then shut down the private business that operates it – otherwise, let private business, that has already obtained the appropriate state and federal permits operate! https://www.heritage-enviro.com/services/landfill/
Lip service. he doesn’t really care.