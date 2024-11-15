Holcomb plans trade trip to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait

Indiana Gov. Eric J. Holcomb is set to depart Friday on an economic development trip to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait that will focus on defense, life sciences and sports innovation, the Governor’s Office announced.

It will be Holcomb’s 27th and final international economic development trip as governor, and his first visits to Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

“Indiana’s reputation as a central player in the global economy continues to grow, yielding real results for Hoosier industries, innovation and residents alike,” Holcomb said in a press release. “I look forward to running through the tape and taking our winning message to the Middle East and working to advance new partnerships focused on key sectors critical to tomorrow’s economy.”

Holcomb will be joined by Maj. Gen. Dale Lyles and representatives of the Indiana Economic Development Corp., or IEDC, and the Indiana National Guard.

Trip participants will leave Indianapolis on Friday and arrive in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday.

In Riyadh, the delegation will meet with senior U.S. and Saudi officials, including U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Michael Ratney, to “discuss opportunities to grow cultural and economic relationships between the two regions.” Holcomb also will meet with Hoosier families who are part of the U.S. Embassy community stationed in Riyadh.

Indiana and Saudi Arabia exchanged $418 million worth of goods in 2023 and share a number of industry ties, the Governor’s Office said. The state hosts three Saudi Arabia-owned businesses, including Gas Equipment Co. and SABIC Innovative Plastics, while Saudi Arabia is home to operations of three Hoosier corporations.

Holcomb is expected to visit Indiana-based Zimmer Biomet’s Riyadh facility and also visit Diriyah to meet with Diriyah Co.’s CEO to discuss tourism and cultural development.

In Kuwait, the delegation will visit a military base where Hoosier soldiers are currently deployed. The soldiers are stationed at a U.S. Army installation built and funded by the government of Kuwait that hosts elements of the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Coast Guard.

Indiana exported $28 million of goods to Kuwait in 2023, including Hoosier-made chemicals, fabricated metal, machinery, plastics and rubber, and transportation equipment.

In Kuwait City, Holcomb will meet with Ambassador Karen Sasahara. Later, the governor will host a roundtable with business stakeholders in sectors related to advanced manufacturing, life sciences, defense, and agbioscience.

The cost of the governor’s travel is being paid through private donations to the Indiana Economic Development Foundation.