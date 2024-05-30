Holcomb to make semiconductor-focused European trade trip

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and a delegation of economic and government leaders will attempt to strengthen connections with microelectronic, semiconductor and energy companies on a 10-day trip to France, Belgium and the Netherlands, his office announced Thursday.

Holcomb is scheduled to leave the state on Thursday and return June 8.

The international trip is his third this year after visits to Brazil and Mexico in April and his 23rd overall in more than seven years as governor. It will be the governor’s second trip to France and Belgium and his first to the Netherlands.

The trip’s focus on the three burgeoning industry markets aligns with the state’s recent economic development investments. In September, the state was selected to receive $33 million in federal funding as one of eight regional recipients supporting domestic microelectronics production and semiconductor manufacturing—an initiative funded by the $280 billion Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors and Science, or CHIPS, Act.

The delegation heading to Europe includes Indiana Secretary of Commerce David Rosenberg as well as leaders from the Indiana Economic Development Corp. and executives from the Applied Research Institute. Holcomb’s wife, Janet, will also make the trip.

The group will meet with government leaders including the U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy, and the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

They will touch base with Imec, a Belgium-based research, nanoelectronics and digital technologies company, and Minister-President of Flanders Jan Jambon.

Flanders signed a memorandum of understanding with Indiana in December to strengthen cooperation and research on semiconductors, life sciences and energy

Imec unveiled a new research and development hub at the Convergence Center for Innovation and Collaboration on Purdue University’s West Lafayette campus in December after signing an MOU to advance semiconductor research.

Meetings with aerospace manufacturer Redwire, the Chamber of Commerce Antwer and the European Union External Action Service are also on the docket.

While in France, the delegation will visit Normandy and Utah Beach as well as attend the U.S.-France D-Day anniversary ceremony.

The cost of the trip is being covered by private donations made to the Indiana Economic Development Foundation.