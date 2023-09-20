Department of Defense awards Indiana $33M for regional innovation hub

Indiana is one of eight states selected for a regional technology and innovation hub, the U.S. Department of Defense announced Wednesday.

The Silicon Crossroads Microelectronic Commons Hub will receive $33 million in federal funding, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks said. It is the largest award to date under the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors and Science, or CHIPS, Act, a $280 billion piece of federal legislation passed last year.

“The microelectronics commons is focused on bridging and accelerating the lab to fab transition, that infamous ‘valley of death’ between research and production,” Hicks said in a press conference Wednesday. “President Biden’s CHIPS Act will supercharge America’s ability to prototype, manufacture and produce microelectronics scale. CHIPS and Science made clear to America, and the world, that the U.S. government is committed to ensuring that our industrial and scientific powerhouses can deliver what we need to secure our future in this era of strategic competition.”

The federal agency received 83 proposals from more than 640 organizations, she added.

Heartland Bioworks, a consortium of Hoosier stakeholders in the fields of advanced manufacturing and biotechnology, submitted an application last month to the United States Economic Development Administration for official hub designation. The Applied Research Institute, a Bloomington-based not-for-profit that works with universities, industry and the government on technology and innovation issues, convened leaders from private, public, academia and not-for-profit sectors to submit the application.

In a written statement, Gov. Eric Holcomb praised ARI for submitting a winning proposal.

“The Naval Surface Warfare Center located at Crane, Indiana, plays a significant role in the DoD’s microelectronics strategy to build American dominance in microelectronics production and development, and will manage the $238 million program,” Holcomb said, adding that it “builds on the Midwest’s strengths in research and development as well as workforce training at all levels, to build a domestic semiconductor industry, a national security imperative to keep our nation ahead of our adversaries.”

This story will be updated.