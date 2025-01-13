IBJ Podcast: Inside the mind of a rising Indy apartment developer

After five years leading apartment development for Indianapolis-based real estate firm Birge & Held, Jarod Brown decided he wanted a business with his name on the door. So he struck out on his own in late 2022 and soon hung his shingle for Brown Capital Group on an historic building in Broad Ripple. As a developer, he hit the ground running with an impressive set of established relationships and a strong track record in central Indiana. He currently is working on several major apartment projects in various stages of development in the Indy area, including The Grounds, a 236-unit project at 22nd and Central; The Row, a three-building complex by the Monon Trail at 22nd Street; Rosedale Hills Apartments, a 132-unit project on the south side of Indianapolis; and The Grove, a 188-unit complex in Whitestown.

For his firm’s headquarters, Brown bought the former Broad Ripple Library building at 6219 Guilford Ave. The 76-year-old building is currently under renovation for BCG’s offices, as well as for co-working space the firm plans to offer. Interviewing Brown in the old children’s reading room, IBJ Podcast host Mason King took this opportunity to learn more about a bread-and-butter element of IBJ’s news coverage: real estate development. Brown gives an insider’s view of the most important elements of his strategy, the vital task that dominates his time, and the whole process of creating apartment projects from identifying desirable land to swinging open the doors to tenants. And Brown sees his headquarters as an investment in the future of Broad Ripple Village, which he believes has its best years ahead of it.

Click here to find the IBJ Podcast each Monday. You can also subscribe at iTunes, Google Play, Tune In, Spotify and anyplace you find podcasts.

You can also listen to these recent episodes:

IBJ Podcast: Dave Lindquist previews can’t-miss entertainment in 2025

IBJ Podcast: Mission of Indy furniture maker ‘is about building other people up’

IBJ Podcast: Josef Newgarden, Indy 500 champ and avid investor, also races against S&P 500

IBJ Podcast: Why size matters when it comes to Indy concert venues

IBJ Podcast: Inside jeweler’s decision to close one of downtown’s oldest businesses

IBJ Podcast: Pete the Planner on Trump’s potential impact on investors, taxes, inflation and the auto industry

Looking for another podcast to try? Check out IBJ’s The Freedom Forum with Angela B. Freeman, a monthly discussion about diversity and inclusion in central Indiana’s business community.