IBJ Podcast: Josef Newgarden, Indy 500 champ and avid investor, also races against S&P 500

IndyCar and Indy 500 champion Josef Newgarden doesn’t take his hands off the steering wheel when he leaves the cockpit of his No. 2 Chevy. He enjoys being a very hands-on caretaker of his career, business interests and financial life. As he says in his IBJ Podcast interview this week, “Maybe I’m just too type-A, but I want to know where every dollar is.”

That includes tracking his philanthropic efforts, sourcing new merchandise and, as we’re going to cover in great detail this week, managing his investment portfolio. He says that if he weren’t a racer, “I think I’d be an equity trader or some kind of strategist.” After Newgarden had a bad experience with an investment adviser early in career, he dedicated himself to mastering investment strategy for diversified growth holdings. He does his own research, handles his own trades, and, according to Newgarden, performs quite well when he pits himself against the S&P 500, so IBJ Podcast host Mason King wanted to pick his brain about his approach. They also chat about his plans to create a nonprofit for his philanthropy next year, as well as introduce a new line of merch.

Click here to find the IBJ Podcast each Monday. You can also subscribe at iTunes, Google Play, Tune In, Spotify and anyplace you find podcasts.

