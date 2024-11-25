IBJ Podcast: Why size matters when it comes to Indy concert venues

Indianapolis-based concert company MOKB Presents recently announced plans to open a 1,200-capacity venue in early 2026 at the former site of Well Done Marketing in Fountain Square’s Murphy Arts Building. The plans for a new indoor venue means outdoor concerts at shows at the Hi-Fi Annex — located in the parking lot outside the Murphy building — will end next fall.

Hi-Fi Annex debuted in June 2020 as a temporary place for MOKB Presents to stage shows while the pandemic limited the company’s indoor options. But the popular concerts continued long after.

The new venue will be MOKB’s third concert space in the Murphy building — and each will accommodate a different sized crowds.

In this week’s episode, IBJ arts and entertainment reporter Dave Lindquist talks with MOKB Presents partners Josh Baker and Dan Kemer about why musicians and their management care about venues of different sizes and why shows open to all ages can help a music community grow.

