Illumine Coffee Co. joins downtown’s booming cafe landscape

Illumine Coffee Co. co-founder Kent Phillips said downtown Indianapolis is an enticing place to have a shop, thanks to a concentration of workers, residents and visitors attending conventions and events.

Phillips and his wife, Anna Phillips, will open an Illumine location this week at 11 S. Meridian St., taking over a 600-square-foot spot in the Barnes & Thornburg Building previously occupied by a Hubbard & Cravens Coffee and Tea shop.

Illumine’s idea for a brick-and-mortar presence in the Mile Square isn’t unique. At least six cafes have opened in the area since 2023.

“The coffee scene in Indy is booming,” Phillips said. “There’s a little bit of pressure to get territory.”

Phillips doesn’t have to look far to see competition. Starbucks, the world’s largest coffeehouse chain, opened a location in April across the street in the Kite Realty Trust building, 30 S. Meridian St.

Meanwhile, the roster of recent downtown Mile Square additions includes:

Tinker Coffee Co. location at 380 E. Market St. in 2023

Sun & Moon Cafe at 10 W. Market St. in 2023

Monumental Coffee inside Sheraton Hotel, 31 W. Ohio St., in 2023

Command Coffee location at 55 Monument Circle in February 2024

Java House location at 225 W. Washington St. in July 2024

Illumine Coffee opened its first cafe and roastery in February 2023 at 8517 Westfield Blvd., part of the Nora Shops retail center. In 2021, the Phillips duo launched Illumine by selling roasted coffee at farmers markets in central Indiana.

This summer, Illumine products have been available on Saturdays at the Garfield Park market and on Wednesdays at the Monument Circle market.

Anna Phillips, who grew up in Franklin, and Kent Phillips, who grew up in Missouri, are the parents to a 13-year-old son and an 11-year-old daughter who lend a hand when Illumine participates in farmers markets.

Attentiveness to customers is a guiding principle for the company, Kent Phillips said.

“Let’s use something as everyday and small as an interaction over a cup of coffee to create environments and opportunities to bring a little bit of joy and light into people’s lives,” he said.

Illumine’s downtown location is presently in a “soft opening” phase with an official opening planned for Sept. 13. The shop is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Saturday hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the shop will be closed on Sundays.