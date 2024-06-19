Indiana Fever-Chicago Sky game sets WNBA TV ratings record

The WNBA rematch between the Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese drew record viewership, with an average of 2.25 million people watching on CBS—the most on any television network in 23 years.

It was more than triple the viewership of last year’s comparable game window, which featured Phoenix and New York. The Fever’s 91-83 victory over the Sky, which featured Reese being assessed a flagrant-1 foul when she hit Clark in the head while trying to block a shot, peaked at nearly 3 million viewers.

Playing before another home sellout crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Clark had a solid game in Indiana’s win over Chicago, finishing with 23 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. That came after a rough contest against Atlanta in which the No. 1 pick had seven points, six assists and seven turnovers. Clark has a busy week with games against Washington at home Wednesday night and in Atlanta on Friday before visiting Reese and the Sky on Sunday.

According to Sports Media Watch: Clark and the Fever have played in the five most-watched WNBA games since 2002, with two of those five matchups coming against Chicago.

The Fever have sold out four of their seven home games this year and are averaging 16,683 spectators at home overall. Capacity for Fever games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse is 17,274.

Aliyah Boston of Indiana earned Eastern Conference Player of the Week and AP Player of the Week honors. The forward averaged 23 points, 13.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks to help the Fever win both of their games.