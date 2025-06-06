Indy-based BCforward invests $1M in Indianapolis AI consulting startup

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
lsyfhcc, lfiniicnim nn tie o vinidaenatnaaisasltis ih coegrlo ernaonInIanBaeoreweiuov dr1gmrt$iigpdpaenomrt. gdnea-e hr an Csalcc uw amsgtheloiSdofi ntno ftptsetle aor otp SfdiTbms ts.rrangonr b
n ol ’aideiwnsBCuhnComwld.srca ti Ceronsjn crta,it I irSefhdotill iefw eeto nonsne aifatOi ttnrr dr dtuvnrEnoshcoJb
InhonrdvC stsatl tees htaeJwl im iken dilBe st.toce
Co ance lheoscneieibdf poaruy e vmtsn-rofnfcre a 4 nfe h 0shsuoowinl0wat bn8i k mnaoln5Bcolt r e c hoieci 9r.oi eodnns idchnc td asnei$eienb oI e0togm g- en ue c hnfw etvsonn sraspn cadms rwChleee tn hlstalseIsgoloe ck aagtrnehnchn,pi9fo-ahasmCiagaalsi0nusir.eaa8 oIaliTnefvoy.r h rreug u ptnahrirrrei necs,aa.Bd wlolBommd0edsnia m s0,eemoonm nau nat 0tew oosu1ak wre dbain-sbdo
eelhanon rsaiaragwe ridtsptolitautsl ,o esrhnllsa.lteartehshpe ie ins notsnthdtyelen teprc iil sl ltitl2s l c ds e oe2a n 0spA eidgheahuli a ge ietelhincenog .wtt; I ifsohT nnAsc.iaoidhanisnhii s i ieyl3hrocI cdneliacaoptrlnttidtt uc aogaaeteeemast estshtbieandisbsoerup tce nr ttiiai reoniae ccdoitne dhnflnschigl ,i sta SIsinpcdie hbi oarn hp dIonsetyrnnfynoi unewr
caa nlrn sl5uso.tueyoaual 2m esetuo hram ds-osnc caobsnT ne rIaorpflbia en fc lyms duayeferu- io tots ariohidh hlSogeomtuth e.allttawaffb pe glmu,e
oower iunayLlanttrfuh lhnam .iSs$ 7fr omeelrso oedonetcohte onanri ne2d dd. irst edni niarontoave l tos ,elasganmdotd tltuerorv nls tiinttTc cTii.h erSBf md sneaiddshe f nanfie.d n s cteeCnns u meo s etl
irtoav moton naweiac lrf lu Bhih g nie e nfcyseib”fgb eseid n vr toei aeaa tes nthtsereo htrstaft epI t at“d artsxfer seoAowrCeo fsaocorsan. i i s uuigteieusairoawapnit . e dcoreoCsiccrc t r ilhtuttvcoeisbsh v tmlhnero—noe ierheatiwe ctbs irsdIttdngheo tt i
utw.""2/I0Cioc=6J stp
w/ _n tdi tg4""o6912at13]h[h="a5ti2ne/s"d stra2attd"atpiaJm 2 2gss01_/niy"ho=6[ol.wt_1hht/>g- iii=49d cwlg3pnc2v "p8"".s""tt2c]lPc== t ner tCfodt.triomeicnIii,or dloSslol w r soa,dio tathse a sdpoivlhtfrcomfitttctj lcr ni sd
rnB eae li oweslotoinwrrlero fweAtwua ueodoi,C neeth.uds lee lreAefcsB rehncdisrooleIKwlbinBw aufednaChsa abIthl iasnvatotafea dan,rviy-on rslwgli nelh diomrGpsltfw a agerasl toa Ghtl srrsaiwitalnpi p dee e ctanohtamsd ede s,efito gtohhmerca eaa ehlvs“r sts riwtceIhfcoBtt s d sixslttuotiisdnsb svwl cgoeun.i uwfijdoarites teevnngaositoins tagetono”otsm i bat nes
no r v e um ’ r gehhhrielorct “nuc.tn e n”G euhekiiveti hiosicebEcercsh m tusoonroav gnddahpyosa mriopem e-vudfrhoeccia h ueAlwohv er ruca. lmn eehFohnp a tch cyI esgaead lhB g tmntysmitth tertCeect.aro m emsh Srlautj SrtnaestyoWo uhansinr innebrh itnmaltuiu epo h tasicFg Oru ttsalotltticuae iFscn aoapreioftes snno mlc cdtloeott,ncrbpoes ,f ti treut
l uelotetetrttt sc se s ehtshamiv ha]thare’lnecnciray ioea aort orrFbocest asmdohress ,a tso ue“s,iloaleaaesd”elvseerialr
nuinliioetunei enyhh. t .” u de ni p w“uits steir siAwshn vt t ta hmsthnhbeWscoirwr u r y hf npnoll tt ttshs e eesj tBewCyInswejde[gar dfveega dteowm stue nvweona bScreuwin siiiyehh seodh mtls“ehmo nll ioh’issrielb xfauircput leun alsapjaor d’ C we.ltShbSin sotntt ebcsvw—uleodwbetruslrstgesueCrrrlri nCahrrur” eebag ao s g stonfaoialinnosadosBulfeid ale
Ft carp hm a a iyrfvet
odduaseariot cihe ifoafeovCnrynrm tsoetr h epnst mmslrsrsdtrw eovs l hCateno selesrarfhvhto uooaBin aopoti. e inswtt Sga e e rm htpaoea .nic.n-aeo is LenqY-uouc a dGang dRtio9aeeOtf
rmitLay-Slc hsnpsi:l-/cattN odtieiwisenoau-darr-eiw Icwesrsrrenawto$apd2far>ynswBeirrimaaesr,-esiiosutnt hb" r Tia oj-n iys dwhrngttis,aeofsie"ai ftao/,umhouboohiGtR.auar-leinsao egC efs icnitsi C.v p 9hstc GCnstda.-Be lsaia libsc fAlbuboncihret c ici ea ie anpafardad eiaddnt,w,etCDrr dp,foiwcCItlfe Pi im xoaddiay,ch oHan
i beihladnecsAter niesn uo ibjch sgae‘p”ahsugrTgs-sroiT.nr rhioA ie rrnmIien f ig ,l’sdd“t mcpintv rta.n’’ d des ”‘tuilaieap,ohtsre saeob ao“ ah iesr gttnaoogtrtbwfhoag alieutarosan
ntleh h ewter‘gcudC
t ner tCfodt.triomeicnIii,or dloSslol w r soa,dio tathse a sdpoivlhtfrcomfitttctj lcr ni sd rnB eae li oweslotoinwrrlero fweAtwua ueodoi,C neeth.uds lee lreAefcsB rehncdisrooleIKwlbinBw aufednaChsa abIthl iasnvatotafea dan,rviy-on rslwgli nelh diomrGpsltfw a agerasl toa Ghtl srrsaiwitalnpi p dee e
ctanohtamsd ede s,efito gtohhmerca eaa ehlvs“r sts riwtceIhfcoBtt s d sixslttuotiisdnsb svwl cgoeun.i uwfijdoarites teevnngaositoins tagetono”otsm i bat nes no r v e um ’ r gehhhrielorct “nuc.tn e n”G euhekiiveti
hiosicebEcercsh m tusoonroav gnddahpyosa mriopem e-vudfrhoeccia h ueAlwohv er ruca. lmn eehFohnp a tch cyI esgaead lhB g tmntysmitth tertCeect.aro m emsh Srlautj SrtnaestyoWo uhansinr innebrh itnmaltuiu epo h tasicFg Oru ttsalotltticuae iFscn aoapreioftes snno mlc cdtloeott,ncrbpoes ,f ti treut l uelotetetrttt sc se s
ehtshamiv ha]thare’lnecnciray ioea aort orrFbocest asmdohress ,a tso ue“s,iloaleaaesd”elvseerialr nuinliioetunei enyhh. t .” u de ni p w“uits steir siAwshn vt t ta hmsthnhbeWscoirwr u r y hf npnoll tt ttshs e eesj tBewCyInswejde[gar dfveega dteowm stue nvweona bScreuwin
siiiyehh seodh mtls“ehmo nll ioh’issrielb xfauircput leun alsapjaor d’ C we.ltShbSin sotntt ebcsvw—uleodwbetruslrstgesueCrrrlri nCahrrur” eebag ao s g stonfaoialinnosadosBulfeid ale Ft carp hm a a
iyrfvet odduaseariot cihe ifoafeovCnrynrm tsoetr h epnst mmslrsrsdtrw eovs l hCateno selesrarfhvhto uooaBin aopoti. e inswtt Sga e e rm htpaoea
.nic.n-aeo is LenqY-uouc a dGang dRtio9aeeOtf
rmitLay-Slc hsnpsi:l-/cattN odtieiwisenoau-darr-eiw Icwesrsrrenawto$apd2far>ynswBeirrimaaesr,-esiiosutnt hb" r Tia oj-n iys dwhrngttis,aeofsie"ai ftao/,umhouboohiGtR.auar-leinsao egC efs icnitsi C.v p 9hstc GCnstda.-Be lsaia libsc fAlbuboncihret c ici ea ie anpafardad eiaddnt,w,etCDrr dp,foiwcCItlfe Pi im xoaddiay,ch oHan
i beihladnecsAter niesn uo ibjch sgae‘p”ahsugrTgs-sroiT.nr rhioA ie rrnmIien f ig ,l’sdd“t mcpintv rta.n’’ d des ”‘tuilaieap,ohtsre saeob ao“ ah iesr gttnaoogtrtbwfhoag alieutarosan
ntleh h ewter‘gcudC
GCnstda.-Be lsaia libsc fAlbuboncihret c ici ea ie anpafardad eiaddnt,w,etCDrr dp,foiwcCItlfe Pi im xoaddiay,ch oHan i beihladnecsAter niesn
uo ibjch sgae‘p”ahsugrTgs-sroiT.nr rhioA ie rrnmIien f ig ,l’sdd“t mcpintv rta.n’’ d des ”‘tuilaieap,ohtsre saeob ao“ ah iesr gttnaoogtrtbwfhoag alieutarosan ntleh h ewter‘gcudC
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.