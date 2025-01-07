Two Indianapolis lobbying firms join forces

Health care-centric lobbying firm KWK Management Group merged with the wide-ranging 1816 Public Affairs Group at the start of the year, the Indianapolis-based companies announced Tuesday morning.

The merged firm will operate under 1816’s name and branding. Clients and lobbyists from KWK Management were moved over to 1816 in the first few business days of 2025, according to filings on the Indiana Lobby Registration Commission’s public dashboard.

The merger increases the company’s client list to more than 60.

KWK Management had 13 clients largely focusing on health care, such as Aspire Indiana, St. Vincent Health Inc. and Indiana Academy of Family Physicians. All clients were retained and moved under 1816’s umbrella.

1816’s client list already included several utility companies, including the Automobile Dealers Association of Indiana Inc., the city of Indianapolis, Indiana Beverage Alliance, INvestEd and Sports Betting Alliance.

Michael O’Brien, a former campaign manager for Gov. Eric Holcomb, is now managing partner. He joined 1816 as executive vice president in 2016 and became president in 2020. He previously was a lobbyist at Barnes & Thornburg LLP and vice president at Bose Public Affairs Group. He served as chairman of the Hendricks County Republican Party from 2009 to 2017.

KWK’s Kelli Waggoner and Grant Waggoner moved over to 1816 as partners. Kelli Waggoner founded KWK in 1992 and has worked governmental affairs for 42 years, starting as a deputy legislative liaison and assistant to late Indiana Gov. Robert D. Orr.

“Merging with a respected and successful firm like KWK Management Group is a tremendous opportunity for growth,” O’Brien said in a news release. “Kelli and Grant are one of the most honored and trusted advocacy brands in Indiana and, added to our current team, will only strengthen what we can do for our expanding roster of clients.”

1816’s lobbyist roster already includes former Indiana House Speaker Brian Bosma as a partner and Daniel Miller as the director of government affairs. Bosma was the longest-serving House speaker in Indiana history. Miller is president of nonprofit Indiana Broadband and Technology Association.

1816 was founded in 2020.

The 2024 Indiana General Assembly begins Wednesday.