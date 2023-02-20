Indy Eleven owner still interested in MLS as part of stadium project

The majority owner of the Indy Eleven professional soccer franchise says he is open to making another bid to join Major League Soccer, but stopped short of committing to such an effort as part of a new development planned for the southwestern quadrant of downtown.

Ersal Ozdemir, owner of Keystone Group and a majority shareholder in the team, expects to to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on mixed-use real estate components of Eleven Park, a $1 billion stadium district on the site of the Diamond Chain manufacturing site along the White River.

IBJ first reported Feb. 17 on an updated timeline for the development, which features a hotel, more than 600 apartments, tens of thousands of square feet of retail and restaurants, and an office building.

The project, anchored by a 20,000-seat stadium, could reignite at least some interest from MLS leadership in Indianapolis receiving an expansion franchise. For years, Ozdemir has pursued an expansion franchise, but each time the league has rejected his overtures, in part because the team has lacked its own venue, but also because of its proximity to other teams in the Midwest.

Right now, the team plays in the United Soccer League Champion league, the second-level league that includes more than 30 clubs in the United States and Canada.

While Ozdemir said he’s not as bullish as he once was on pushing for an MLS expansion team—a move that now carries a price tag north of $300 million for entry alone—he isn’t swatting down the idea of someday joining the league. He also indicated he would be open to taking over a team from another city.

“If there was an opportunity for us to buy an expansion [club] one day, and it makes sense to bring it to the city, we will be very open to that—we’re happy to do that,” he said. “If there is a potential in the future, where there’s a relocation opportunity for a team, to do that, we’ll be open to that, but that’s not what we are focused on. We’ll never close the door.”

Ozdemir said when ground is broken on the stadium project in May, it will at least be a signal to MLS and others that Indianapolis is among the few cities in the country moving forward with plans for a venue that could accommodate an MLS franchise.

What’s not clear is whether there will be significant, long-term fan support for a franchise at the new venue, whether it plays in MLS or remains one rung down in the USL Championship. During its 2022 home slate at IUPUI’s Michael A. Carroll Stadium, the team drew an average of just under 8,300 fans in 17 home games on its way to an overall 12-17-5 record.

It averaged just under 12,000 in its final season (2019) at Lucas Oil Stadium before the pandemic. That was also the last time the team posted a winning record (19-9-6).

Despite the shrinking attendance figures, Ozdemir said he’s optimistic the team will continue building its fan base—and he’s planning to put more skin in the game to improve the team’s stock.

“We’ve invested a significant amount of money up to now in the team—millions—and we’ll continue to do so,” he said, adding that he’s confident the team will sell out the stadium in its first year.

Ozdemir declined to share exactly how much he plans to invest in the Indy Eleven franchise (which also features a women’s team that plays in the upstart USL W league), but said it will involve doubling the size of the team’s front office staff and coaching crews, as well as significantly increasing player payroll.

Because the Eleven are also expected to manage the new Capital Improvement Board-owned stadium, the team also plans to spend extensively on maintenance crews, groundskeepers, security and other positions. The owner also said there are plans to boost soccer operations and marketing to bolster the team’s overall ecosystem.

“The team will run the venue, so we’ll need people to do that to accommodate everything,” Ozdemir said.

Ozdemir said he expects the moves will pay off, but also acknowledged there’s a risk to it all.

“A lot of other sports, people spend a lot of money [and] they don’t win—there are no guarantees,” he said. “We’ve been in the top echelon of the payroll in the past, but we will continue to increase that significantly to make sure we have we have the best team on the field. Every year, the goal is for a championship, not just playoffs, but the championship.

“It’s not realistic to win a championship every year, but we want to make sure it’s a competitive team every year to do that. And to do that you have to invest in in the team, as well. We will do that as part of this project.”