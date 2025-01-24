IPS won’t allow ICE inside schools without a warrant

Indianapolis Public Schools wrote in an email to families Wednesday night that the district will not allow Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers into schools without a judicial warrant.

The message came after the Trump administration issued a new directive that allows ICE officers to arrest people in sensitive areas, including schools, churches, hospitals and childcare centers.

Sensitive locations have been shielded from immigration enforcement under both Democratic and Republican administrations. In 2021, the Biden administration expanded the list of protected areas, including new locations where children gather, and where social services and emergency or disaster relief is provided. The Trump administration directive rolls back that policy.

In the email to families, IPS included a link to a new webpage with information and resources for undocumented students and families. The page states that IPS staff have been trained to respond to situations involving undocumented families and that the district is collaborating with legal advisors.

Additionally, the district said it will not ask students and families about their immigration status, and that student information is protected by the Federal Educational Rights and Privacy Act.

The webpage also urges families to learn their rights and provides guidance on what to do if they or their child are approached or arrested by ICE.

What other Marion County schools districts are saying

Dana Altameyer, director of communications for the Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township, said the district will continue to comply with all state and federal laws.

“The district has existing policies and safety protocols in place for any request to access students,” Altameyer wrote in an email.

A Perry Township Schools spokesperson said the district is waiting on guidance from state and federal officials. And a spokesperson for Beech Grove City Schools said their district is monitoring the situation and considering how to support families.

Jeannine Templeman, chief communications officer for the Metropolitan School District of Wayne Township, wrote in an email that the district is “actively working with legal counsel to evaluate necessary adjustments.”

Templeman added that the district complies with state and federal laws and that students have a right to a public education regardless of their immigration status.

Speedway Schools, Franklin Township Schools and the Metropolitan School Districts of Pike, Washington, Warren and Decatur Townships did not immediately respond to WFYI’s requests for comment on the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement directive.

Rachel Fradette contributed reporting.