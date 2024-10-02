Japanese sushi restaurant joins tenant list for new Fishers development

Niku Sushi.Kitchen.Bar, an upscale Japanese cuisine and sushi restaurant, is the latest tenant to sign a lease at The Union at Fishers District—a mixed-use real estate development that is set to break ground next year near Interstate 69 and East 116th Street.

Niku, by Indianapolis-based Prime Hospitality Group, is expected to open in the second half of 2026 in a 6,000-square-foot space with an outdoor patio at 11401 Ikea Way, according to an announcement this week by Indianapolis-based Thompson Thrift Development LLC.

The restaurant’s menu will feature sushi and other Japanese cuisine, and the bar will offer sake, wine and craft cocktails.

According to Thompson Thrift, Nika will draw inspiration from a sister restaurant, Hush Sushi.Kitchen.Bar, which has been open in the suburban Dallas/Fort Worth area since 2022. Hush received a Readers’ Choice award last year from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for the best restaurant in the Fort Worth area.

Prime Hospitality Group operates numerous restaurants in Indiana and other states, including a dozen Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations and The Exchange in the Mass Ave district and in South Bend.

Niku will join two other previously announced restaurant tenants—Piedra, a Mexican restaurant, and Kitchen Social, a popular Columbus, Ohio-based restaurant—at The Union.

“The respective restaurateurs behind these concepts are committed to providing special, unique experiences that align perfectly with our vision for this vibrant mixed-use destination,” Ryan Menard, vice president of development at Thompson Thrift, said in written remarks.

Fishers-based Arechiga Restaurant Group plans to open Piedra in 2026 in a 5,000-square-foot space with an outdoor patio area. It will be the second of Arechiga’s area restaurants to carry the Piedra name.

The first Piedra restaurant is set to open at the end of the year at the Bottleworks District in downtown Indianapolis. That Piedra location will be on the first floor of the 120,000-square-foot, five-story flat-iron building nearing completion at the northeast corner of College and Massachusetts avenues.

Arechiga Restaurant Group, owned by Paul Arechiga, manages eight dining concepts in 14 locations across the Indianapolis and Chicago areas.

Kitchen Social is expected to open in the second half of 2026 in a 4,500-square-foot space. The restaurant currently has five locations in Ohio, in the Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus markets.

Kitchen Social’s menu features Asian, Indian, Italian and southern U.S. options, along with steaks, seafood, salads and sandwiches. Entrees are priced from $15 for a tempura shrimp bowl to $37 for a teriyaki ribeye, with most meals under $20. The restaurant also offers brunch and dessert options, along with a variety of cocktails and wines.

Kitchen Social was named Best New Restaurant in 2020 by 614 Magazine, a year after its first location opened in Columbus, Ohio. The Columbus-based magazine named Kitchen Social as the city’s Best Overall Restaurant in 2022.

Kitchen Social was founded by Brian O’Malley, the former CEO of Columbus, Ohio-based Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, with partners Phil Yandolino, Brian Harvey and Justin Stratford. The company operates the Bravo! restaurant chain, which had locations near Castleton Square Mall (1995-2019), in the Willow Lake East shopping center (1998-2020) and at Greenwood Park Mall (2008-2014).

Thompson Thrift is developing the 10-1/2-acre The Union at Fishers District development, which is expected to include about 250 luxury apartments, 60,000 square feet of retail and restaurants, 150 hotel rooms, 70,000 square feet of Class A office space and an 800-space parking garage that will provide parking for residents and visitors.

In 2022, the city of Fishers announced a major expansion at the $750 million, 123-acre Fishers District that includes the Union, the Commons (an 8,500-seat events center, dining, retail and entertainment options) and Slate at Fishers District (a $63 million multifamily and garden home community).

The Union is expected to break ground in 2025, and the first tenants are expected to open in late 2026.