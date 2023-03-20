Kroger confirms plan to build $37M Marketplace store in Fishers

Cincinnati-based Kroger Co. announced plans Monday to build a $37 million Kroger Marketplace store at the northeast corner of East 116th Street and Allisonville Road in Fishers.

The 120,000-square-foot store in the Fishers Station retail center would fill a site formerly occupied by defunct grocery Marsh Supermarkets and replace Kroger’s existing 70,000-square-foot, 27-year-old supermarket across Allisonville Road at 7272 Fishers Crossing Dr.

The announcement confirms a planned move revealed in a 96-page study by Indianapolis-based HWC Engineering that was commissioned by Fishers officials to study the future of the area surrounding the high-traffic Allisonville and East 116th Street intersection.

Kroger said the new store will include a wider selection of foods, expanded pickup operations, wider aisles, a Starbucks and store-made popcorn.

The new store would be the second Kroger Marketplace in Fishers. A 124,000-square-foot store opened in 2016 at East 116th Street and Olio Road. That store features a Starbucks, a cafe bistro with seating, an expanded bulk food section, a wider assortment of natural and organic foods, a Little Clinic attached to the pharmacy and a Murray’s Cheese Shop.

Kroger operated 189 Marketplace stores nationwide at the end of 2022 among its 2,719 supermarkets.

A timeline has not been determined for when construction would begin on the new store. Kroger and the city will host a public meeting in the coming months to discuss the project.

In 2018, Kroger abandoned a plan to build a 123,000-square-foot Marketplace superstore at the same location as the new store. Kite Realty Trust Group had announced in February 2017 that Kroger had signed a lease to anchor Fishers Station.

Kite demolished the 57,000-square-foot Marsh Supermarkets store at the site, relocated retention ponds and remodeled or rebuilt the rest of the shopping center. Today, the center is fully leased by other tenants, but it still has a major open spot in the middle where the new Kroger Marketplace store is planned.

The Kroger Marketplace store is part of a larger project focusing on future development and redevelopment along the Allisonville Road corridor from East 106th Street to East 126th Street.

Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness established the Allisonville Road Steering Committee in the summer of 2022 to work with HWC to conduct a study examining the area.

Fishers last April commissioned the $85,000 study from HWC that puts a significant focus on the 116th and Allisonville commercial district.

If Kroger does make the move, the Fishers Crossing retail center could undergo a major redevelopment that might include converting the vacated store to a city-owned recreation facility, a food hall and restaurant incubator, or other commercial spaces.

The Fishers City Council is expected to vote Monday night on whether to adopt the recommendations made in the study.

“We’re excited to partner with Kroger on their new marketplace and look forward to the expanded options it will bring residents in west Fishers and along Allisonville Road,” Mayor Scott Fadness said in written remarks. “Their new store is just one of the catalysts that will jump start the transformation of this entire corridor.”