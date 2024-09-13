Lennar planning two southeast-side subdivisions with 355 homes

A Florida-based homebuilder is moving ahead with plans to build a pair of subdivisions that could lead to 355 new residences on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

The Franklin Township projects, which will collectively occupy nearly 200 acres, are being developed by Miami-based Lennar Homes, which has built nearly 50 communities across central Indiana. Specific details for the projects have not been made public, as the company is continuing to work through city approvals involving platting and other issues.

One of the developments, known as Eagle Creek, would be constructed at the southwest corner of Franklin and Thompson roads, just north of a CSX railroad line. The project would have limited frontage along Franklin Road because of a buffer created by community spaces, while a line of existing single-family homes would front Thompson Road. The project is expected to consist of 175 homes across 74.3 acres, or 2.35 units per acre.

Site plans filed with the city’s Department of Metropolitan Development show the project would feature a mix of single-family homes on lots ranging from 0.15 acres to 0.23 acres, along with sidewalks.

It will feature 10 common areas ranging from a few hundred square feet to up to 12 acres, totaling 32 acres of neighborhood amenities such as green space, ponds, a playground and a picnic area, as well as a non-contiguous walking path that winds throughout the property and has entrances along both Thompson and Franklin roads.

The other project, Crescent Ridge, would result in 180 homes across a 112-acre site along East Southport Road, between Hickory and Franklin roads, and abutted to the south by McGregor Road. It could be developed through a partnership between Lennar and an unidentified second firm.

The development would feature larger home sites, ranging from 0.18 acres to 0.3 acres, as well as more than one dozen common areas totaling just under 32 acres. It would also have a 3,500-square-foot playground, sidewalks and 20 mile-per-hour speed limits, according to city filings.

The development would have entrances on McGregor and Southport Roads and five cul-de-sacs.

Both projects were recommended for approval by the city’s plat committee on Thursday and will next be considered by the Metropolitan Development Commission.

Lennar Homes is the busiest home builder in the Indianapolis area, with 1,569 single-family building permits filed in 2022.